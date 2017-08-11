TshisaLIVE

Possible overcrowding leads to Tsekeleke funeral venue change

11 August 2017 - 10:34 By TshisaLIVE
Tsekeleke will be buried on Saturday.
Tsekeleke will be buried on Saturday.
Image: Via Kwaito Revolution YouTube

The family of late music veteran Anthony 'Tsekeleke' Motaung has decided to move the funeral service for the star from a hall in Tembisa to a church with a much larger capacity.

The artist's close friend Max “Chief” Mjamba told TshisaLIVE that the funeral service had been moved from the Sam Hlalele community hall to the Dominion Life Cathedral International Church in Kempton Park.

"We made the change because there has been a lot of interest in the funeral and we feared that there would possibly be overcrowding if we had the funeral at the hall. The church has offered their venue for free and we are grateful," Max said.

Tsekeleke's memorial on Wednesday was attended by a small crowd of mourners that did not even fill the hall in which it was held, but Max said that the family was expecting a much larger crowd on Saturday.

"We are expecting around double the amount of people (as attended the memorial),"Max added.

He said the family had gone through a lot in the days after Tsekeleke's death last week and wanted to bury the star.

"They are not worried about anything except burying Tsekeleke. They just want to give him a proper farewell," he said.

The funeral service will run from 8am till 11am at the Dominion Life Cathedral International Church, Corner Mokgoro & Silbark streets, Birch-Acres. The star will then be buried at the Heroes Acre Section in Mooifontein Cemetery, Kempton Park.

Trevor Noah says secret ballot was a 'victory' for SA democracy

Trevor Noah who recently jetted into the country for his highly-anticipated show Trevor Noah - There's a Gupta on My Stoep has applauded the recent ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

LISTEN: Thugs leak HUGE Junior De Rocka, Cassper, Kwesta & Riky collab

A week after young rapper Junior De Rocka lost his phone, thugs have leaked perhaps the year's biggest local collab- a remix the artist did with Riky ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'Bonang won't apologise for publisher's errors,' says her team

Bonang Matheba was left disappointed by her memoir being pulled from shelves by Exclusive Books this week but will not apologise for the errors which ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Bonang's show fails to bring in the numbers

Bonang Matheba had high hopes for her "tell-all" reality show when it was released last month but according to the latest viewership numbers from the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

IN MEMES: Diski Divas fans think Sibongile wrote Bonang’s book

As the outcry over Bonang Matheba's book continues on social media, fans of popular Mzansi Magic reality show Diski Divas have suggested that the ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema dances at Dumi Masilela's memorial TshisaLIVE
  2. Simphiwe Ngema: Nothing prepares you for being a 27-year-old widow TshisaLIVE
  3. PICTURES: Simphiwe Ngema supported by family at Dumi memorial TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: A peek inside DJ Zinhle's new crib TshisaLIVE
  5. Congrats! Letoya Makhene is pregnant TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Western Cape tourism by numbers
Trevor Noah is back in SA!
X