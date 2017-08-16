TshisaLIVE

The million dollar earnings have not defined him, says Bassie about Trevor Noah

16 August 2017 - 10:59 By TshisaLIVE
Basetsana Kumalo is super proud of Trevor Noah.
Image: Via Instagram

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo is brimming with pride over Trevor Noah's achievements, which according to her have not defined the person he is. 

Taking to social media Bassie said she recently took a few playful jabs at Trevor about knowing him before the bright lights of stardom. 

"So on Saturday when I saw him, 'I said hey wena I knew you before you were famous. Of course he has always been extraordinary and famous for many years. Trevor was always destined for greatness and he is great," she said. 

Bassie said Trevor took the commentary in jest and said that the fame has not changed who he is. 

"November 2015...fast forward August 2017 and he has not changed one bit. The million dollar earnings have not defined him," she said. 

The businesswoman hailed Trevor for being an inspiration to South African children.

"Thank you for making every South African child believe that it is possible to realise the power of your dreams. You have made us all believe that with hard work, commitment to your craft, belief in the self, breaking down barriers and challenging the status quo, one can move the needle," she added.  

TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
TshisaLIVE
