David Tlale wins over US star Kirk Franklin- here's how it happened

Taking to social media, Kirk couldn't help but gush over the outfit sent to him by David.

"An African designer contacted me and asked me if he could create something for me to wear when I came here. I sent him my measurements and he brought this banger to the hotel! EEEWWW! Hit him and let him know how dope he is!" Kirk wrote in a post tagging David.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, David said that he approached Kirk's team to dress the star. Once he got the musician's approval, he worked all night to complete the outfit before delivering it to Kirk the next day.

"He was amazed that we made the outfit overnight and he was very impressed with the quality and the print. He loved it and kept talking about it. As a designer you never know if your garments are going to be worn after you deliver it, but I was honoured to see him wear it on stage," David said.

He said that the unique design was an interpretation of an artwork by Joburg based artist Jean Du Plessis and reflected the importance of being a child of the continent.

"Kirk wearing the design is just proof that African designers are just as talented as American or European designers. It is an affirmation that we are good enough. Kirk wears some of the best designs in the world and it is great that an African brand can now be among those," David said.