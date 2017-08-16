TshisaLIVE

David Tlale wins over US star Kirk Franklin- here's how it happened

16 August 2017 - 07:00 By TshisaLIVE
Kirk Franklin wore this design by South African David Tlale.
Kirk Franklin wore this design by South African David Tlale.
Image: Via Kirk Franklin's Instagram

When US gospel star Kirk Franklin jetted into Nigeria this week, he arrived to find an outfit from celebrated SA fashion designer David Tlale that he quickly fell in love with.

The Grammy award-winning musician was draped in an artsy white two-piece outfit from David's current spring line as he performed in Nigeria this week.

❤️

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on

Taking to social media, Kirk couldn't help but gush over the outfit sent to him by David.

"An African designer contacted me and asked me if he could create something for me to wear when I came here. I sent him my measurements and he brought this banger to the hotel! EEEWWW! Hit him and let him know how dope he is!" Kirk wrote in a post tagging David.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, David said that he approached Kirk's team to dress the star. Once he got the musician's approval, he worked all night to complete the outfit before delivering it to Kirk the next day.

"He was amazed that we made the outfit overnight and he was very impressed with the quality and the print. He loved it and kept talking about it. As a designer you never know if your garments are going to be worn after you deliver it, but I was honoured to see him wear it on stage," David said.

He said that the unique design was an interpretation of an artwork by Joburg based artist Jean Du Plessis and reflected the importance of being a child of the continent.

"Kirk wearing the design is just proof that African designers are just as talented as American or European designers. It is an affirmation that we are good enough. Kirk wears some of the best designs in the world and it is great that an African brand can now be among those," David said.

Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching

Khanyi Mbau is no stranger to talk about her lightened complexion and she certainly ain't shy to admit that she's an advocate of using products to ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

Jamie Bartlett's disabled father inspired his acting style

Actor Jamie Bartlett has opened up about the inspiration his father, who was disabled after being hit by a truck, was to him and how he influenced ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago

'Robert Marawa can't be replaced' - Udo Carelse on his new Metro gig

After an impressive 20 years experience in the broadcast industry, Udo Carelse said joining Metro is his biggest challenge yet and has spoken out ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu ain't lesbian but she is single

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has come out to dismiss reports that she recently admitted to being lesbian and is dating a woman named Thusi. She said ...
TshisaLIVE
19 hours ago

'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports

Dumi Masilela's family are determined to not let false reports about the star's death and private life ruin his legacy, telling TshisaLIVE that they ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Dumi Masilela’s 3-ton, rotating tombstone cost R160k

Late Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela was laid to rest this past Saturday and popular tombstone makers Bataung Memorials have explained the ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral TshisaLIVE
  3. IN PICTURES: Final farewell for Dumi Masilela TshisaLIVE
  4. Tumisho Masha flaunts his gal's booty TshisaLIVE
  5. Caster's love story with her wife: She thought I was a boy TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

'I just want my child, even if it's just his body: Majakaneng mother
Vigilant couple outsmarts hijackers in Midrand
X