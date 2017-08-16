Tsotsi musical to 'unpack social issues' facing the country

Oscar award-winning local film Tsotsi has been turned into a musical, which will hit stages in February next year and aims to "unpack social issues" facing the country.

The film, which was released in 2005, tells the story of a notorious gang leader from Soweto who ends up taking care of a baby who was accidentally kidnapped during a car robbery.

According to Sowetan the musical is directed by Neil Coppen and Khayelihle Dom Gumede, with Zwai Bala composing the music.

"We are excited to turn this incredible black narrative into a reality. We are trying to unpack the psychology behind it," Dom told the publication.

Zwai said that he had been working on the project for two years and wanted the music to have a lasting legacy.

"When we created the music, we wanted it to live for decades to come," he said.