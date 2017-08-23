Zodwa Wabantu cracks invite to Zim government event but only if she wears panties

Zodwa Wabantu has been invited to be part of a government event in Zimbabwe but on condition that she wears underwear.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will in early September host a week long festival, Harare International Carnival. The carnival will feature at least 10 samba girls from Brazil and nearly 20 Cuban dancers, with Zodwa Wabantu billed as the headline act.

"She is going to be one of the star attractions at the samba night on September 6. She's popular in the region and through her we want to target regional tourists," said head of corporate affairs at ZTA Sugar Chagonda.

But Zodwa might be forced to compromise because ZTA requires her to "cover the essentials" or she will be dropped from the gig.

"I hope she will have her panties. If she cannot perform in panties then we don't want her because chiefs (traditional leaders) will not like it," ZTA's Chief Executive Officer Karikoga Kaseke told journalists at a press conference.

Zodwa will not be the only South African at the festival. ZTA has also lured Babes Wodumo, Busiswa and Uhuru.

Zodwa is a well-known entertainer in Durban and shot to the spotlight after she admitted she doesn't like wearing underwear. She has since been photographed baring almost all in revealing outfits.