TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu cracks invite to Zim government event but only if she wears panties

23 August 2017 - 07:23 By Nhlalo Ndaba
Zodwa Wabantu may have to change her ways for the gig
Zodwa Wabantu may have to change her ways for the gig
Image: Via Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu has been invited to be part of a government event in Zimbabwe but on condition that she wears underwear.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will in early September host a week long festival, Harare International Carnival. The carnival will feature at least 10 samba girls from Brazil and nearly 20 Cuban dancers, with Zodwa Wabantu billed as the headline act.

"She is going to be one of the star attractions at the samba night on September 6. She's popular in the region and through her we want to target regional tourists," said head of corporate affairs at ZTA Sugar Chagonda.

But Zodwa might be forced to compromise because ZTA requires her to "cover the essentials" or she will be dropped from the gig.

"I hope she will have her panties. If she cannot perform in panties then we don't want her because chiefs (traditional leaders) will not like it," ZTA's Chief Executive Officer Karikoga Kaseke told journalists at a press conference.

Zodwa will not be the only South African at the festival. ZTA has also lured Babes Wodumo, Busiswa and Uhuru.

Zodwa is a well-known entertainer in Durban and shot to the spotlight after she admitted she doesn't like wearing underwear. She has since been photographed baring almost all in revealing outfits. 

 

'I'm a normal mother at home' - Zodwa opens up about raising her son

At the mention of Zodwa Wabantu, most people instantly think, skimpy clothing and impressive dance moves, but away from the spotlight the position ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu ain't lesbian but she is single

Entertainer Zodwa Wabantu has come out to dismiss reports that she recently admitted to being lesbian and is dating a woman named Thusi. She said ...
TshisaLIVE
7 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu proudly embraces her cellulite

Entertainer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu aims to encourage other women to step out of their comfort zones by embracing her flaws publicly.  Taking to ...
TshisaLIVE
15 days ago

Most read

  1. Khanyi Mbau brings the sauce TshisaLIVE
  2. 'We know the truth about Dumi' - star's family hits back at fake reports TshisaLIVE
  3. Khanyi Mbau explains the difference between skin lightening and bleaching TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I'm a normal mother at home' - Zodwa opens up about raising her son TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter zones in on OPW groom's 'player' ways TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Protesters overpower security officials
‘He laughed while I was on fire’: Uber assault victim relives attack
X