Forget the Twitter hype! MTV Base VJ Search boys are 'in it to win it'

MTV Base VJ Search finalists Tshego Mosupye and Gontse Makgoba have spent more than two months battling fellow hopefuls for the chance to be crowned the next MTV Base VJ and they have a serious gameplan to win.

The pair, who make up two of the three finalists for this year's edition of the popular reality TV competition, told TshisaLIVE that they were humbled to make it so far and wanted to make the most of the opportunity that being part of top three brings.

"My mentality going in was that of Sizwe Dhlomo. Sizwe is not the coolest guy but he knew that and he knew what he had to do get himself a spot so that he could go on to dominate wherever he goes, like he is now. Even if I don't win, which I'm hoping I do, with the contacts I have made I'm sure I'll win at this life thing," said Tshego.

Gontse, who is the youngest finalist, is fresh out of high school and was convinced he'd found his passion in life.

"I just finished matric last year and I decided to take a gap year. So I am now pursuing my dream. MTV is not looking for a lookalike. I'm glad that I made it here because it means if I am here then Gontse is doing something right. It's an amazing feeling to be yourself and win, so I want to win," Gontse explained.

Gontse, Tshego and fellow finalist Kuhle Adams said they had been hard at work mobilising their friend and family to vote but were careful to not believe the Twitter hype.

"Funny enough, we have been chatting about staying humble. These kind of platforms where people give you a chance to live your dream through voting for you are even more reason to remain grounded. People must keep looking out for us. This is only the beginning for all three of us," they said.

The winner of this year's MTV Base VJ Search will be announced on MTV Base (DStv channel 322) on Sunday, August 27, at 7pm.

Previous winners include Sizwe Dhlomo, Nomuzi Mabena and 5FM DJ Fikile “Fix” Moeti.