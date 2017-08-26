TshisaLIVE

Zodwa Wabantu steals the show at Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

26 August 2017 - 21:36 By TshisaLIVE
Zodwa Wabantu's dance moves got the nod of approval from the crowd
Zodwa Wabantu's dance moves got the nod of approval from the crowd
Image: TshisaLIVE

When Lady Zamar took to the stage to perform a medley, opening the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, the last thing anyone expected was Zodwa Wabantu.

But there she was, getting down.

Fully clothed.

Her moves drove the crowd wild and fans watching at home immediately hit Twitter.

Love her or hate her. With panties or without. Zodwa is here to stay.

(If you don't know who Zodwa is, well, big sigh. She's an entertainer from Durbs who has gained notoriety for not wearing underwear)

These couples owned the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

It's been a minute since Mzansi has seen such a lit red carpet. We had front row access to all the celebs at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards and ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

PICS: All the glitz and glam from #DStvMVCA

All road led to the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday night as celebrities made their way to the Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards. From Tbo Touch to ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'It was time for her to move on' - sources on Thembisa Mdoda's OPW resignation

While Mzansi Magic has confirmed Thembisa Mdoda's journey with hit reality show Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) has come to an end, sources close to the ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Vusi Nova found alive after being kidnapped by hijackers TshisaLIVE
  2. 'It is my choice' - Rorisang won't keep defending being a virgin at 28 TshisaLIVE
  3. Dumi Masilela's family slam Simz pregnancy rumours TshisaLIVE
  4. Vusi Nova stripped and beaten in horror hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu ready to bare all as a guest stripper at club TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

The Conor Mcgregor Song (Official Video)
Game of Thrones RECAP !!
X