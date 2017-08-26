Zodwa Wabantu steals the show at Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards
When Lady Zamar took to the stage to perform a medley, opening the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards, the last thing anyone expected was Zodwa Wabantu.
But there she was, getting down.
Fully clothed.
Zodwa Wabantu makes a guest appearance and causes mass hysteria in the crowd #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/VDz6LoDYHU— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) August 26, 2017
Her moves drove the crowd wild and fans watching at home immediately hit Twitter.
Love her or hate her. With panties or without. Zodwa is here to stay.
(If you don't know who Zodwa is, well, big sigh. She's an entertainer from Durbs who has gained notoriety for not wearing underwear)
Zodwa Wabantu finessed her way into the entertainment industry. A mover. A shaker. A go getter. 🔥— Njandin Naidoo (@Vuyo_Unchained) August 26, 2017
On behalf of Black Twitter I would like to thank Zodwa Wabantu for dress up nicely today.... #DStvMVCA— IG @AdvBarryRoux (@AdvBarryRoux) August 26, 2017
So Zodwa Wabantu made R40K for that 6mins peformance. The lady is living her dream. #QueenVosho— Lloyd Waka Khosa (@lloyd_khosa) August 26, 2017
#DStvMVCA so zodwa wabantu is winning in this thing called life and y'all are on about morals— Cris Cros (@Papa_Tinyiko) August 26, 2017
Okay bye
Even Zodwa wabantu is fully covered Wow #DStvMVCA pic.twitter.com/0bD6iINnIF— Degree'd Bae👑🎓 (@Angela_Kondile_) August 26, 2017
