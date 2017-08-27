TshisaLIVE

WATCH: A young boy serenades Boity with AKA's Caiphus Song

27 August 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Boity was taken aback by the little guy's gesture.
Image: Via Instagram

Boity was left speechless when a little boy ran up to her and serenaded her with AKA's hit track, Caiphus Song. 

The TV personality was shooting a few pictures on the street before attending the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week when the little boy totally bowled her over. 

"This moment has my heart forever!! He is a gem," she said. 

This little boy sure is going to be a charmer when he grows up! 

