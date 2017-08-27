WATCH: A young boy serenades Boity with AKA's Caiphus Song
27 August 2017 - 14:00
Boity was left speechless when a little boy ran up to her and serenaded her with AKA's hit track, Caiphus Song.
The TV personality was shooting a few pictures on the street before attending the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week when the little boy totally bowled her over.
"This moment has my heart forever!! He is a gem," she said.
This little boy sure is going to be a charmer when he grows up!
Literally @Boity doing street style shots and this beautiful boy comes and sings for her 😩😩 #MBFW17 pic.twitter.com/9rkbPP0Y1z— Banele Christopher (@Banele_C) August 19, 2017
