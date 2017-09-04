Ma-E robbed of R180k worth of goods in house burglary

Popular rapper Ma-E has been left fuming after thieves broke into his home in a fancy estate in Johannesburg, making off with jewellery and goods worth R180,000.

The rapper's home was burgled late last week with thugs gaining access through the front door after he had left. Thieves helped themselves to several chains, pendants and rings.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Ma-E's manager Siya Mdluli said the total value of the goods was in the region of R180,000.

"We are shocked because there was no sign of forced entry. He just came home and everything was gone. All his gold chains, his silver chains, his watches and his rings, a Cashtime chain, a PlayStation and all his pendants. It was a collection he had been building over the last ten years and now it is all gone," Siya said.

The experience has left Ma- E shaken, and the star believes he is now being followed and targeted.

"He thinks that they were watching him for some time and had some inside information about what he had in the house. He doesn't feel safe and is very suspicious of everyone, including his neighbours. He is thinking of moving out but will stay for a while to see if it gets better," Siya added.

The former Teargas rapper has opened a case with local police and investigators took fingerprints and statements over the weekend. Despite this, Siya said Ma-E was growing frustrated at the lack of leads in the case.

"He is angry because there doesn't seem to be any leads. He wants the people (robbers) to be caught and brought to justice and it is frustrating him that no one seems to know what happened," Siya said.