Young DJ to share the stage with Black Coffee in Ibiza

Three months after scoring a residency at one of the biggest clubs on the party island of Ibiza, Spain, DJ Black Coffee is set to show an up-and-coming musician the ropes when they perform for thousands of partygoers.

Kutloano "Da Kruk" Nhlapo scored the prestigious honour when he won a DJ search competition hosted by Black Coffee and men's deodorant brand AXE, being crowned the winner of the contest after a four-month long nationwide search.

The 29-year-old DJ from Daveyton told TshisaLIVE that he was grateful for the opportunities created for him and other local musicians by Black Coffee.

"Black Coffee is a pioneer and an inspiration to us all. He has opened the door to the world for us and I am going to make the most of it. South Africa is the leading export of house music to the world at the moment, in my opinion, and a lot of that is because of him (Black Coffee)," he said.

Despite his admiration for the Superman hitmaker, Kutloano said that he was "not another Black Coffee" and preferred to blaze his own trail following the star's example.

"I am not another Black Coffee. I am me and I bring something unique to my sets. I believe it is this uniqueness and my hard work that got me this far," he said.

Kutloano said his performance in Ibiza would include a number of South African hits and some of his own tracks he recorded.

In addition to performing with Black Coffee in Ibiza, Kutloano will also be performing at a show in Amsterdam next month which he secured before winning the DJ search.

"South African and African music is in the spotlight at the moment and we have to show that we deserve our place on the world stage. For too long, African music has been synonymous with sounds coming out of Nigeria, we need to show the world that we can be global superstars," Kutloano said.