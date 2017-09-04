TshisaLIVE

Young DJ to share the stage with Black Coffee in Ibiza

04 September 2017 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
DJ Black Coffee will perform with DJ Da Kruk in Ibiza.
DJ Black Coffee will perform with DJ Da Kruk in Ibiza.
Image: Via Instagram

Three months after scoring a residency at one of the biggest clubs on the party island of Ibiza, Spain, DJ Black Coffee is set to show an up-and-coming musician the ropes when they perform for thousands of partygoers.

Kutloano "Da Kruk" Nhlapo  scored the prestigious honour when he won a DJ search competition hosted by Black Coffee and men's deodorant brand AXE, being crowned the winner of the contest after a four-month long nationwide search.

The 29-year-old DJ from Daveyton told TshisaLIVE that he was grateful for the opportunities created for him and other local musicians by Black Coffee.

"Black Coffee is a pioneer and an inspiration to us all. He has opened the door to the world for us and I am going to make the most of it. South Africa is the leading export of house music to the world at the moment, in my opinion, and a lot of that is because of him (Black Coffee)," he said.

Despite his admiration for the Superman hitmaker, Kutloano said that he was "not another Black Coffee" and preferred to blaze his own trail following the star's example.

"I am not another Black Coffee. I am me and I bring something unique to my sets. I believe it is this uniqueness and my hard work that got me this far," he said.

Kutloano said his performance in Ibiza would include a number of South African hits and some of his own tracks he recorded.

In addition to performing with Black Coffee in Ibiza, Kutloano will also be performing at a show in Amsterdam next month which he secured before winning the DJ search.

"South African and African music is in the spotlight at the moment and we have to show that we deserve our place on the world stage. For too long, African music has been synonymous with sounds coming out of Nigeria, we need to show the world that we can be global superstars," Kutloano said.

I've started to love my body, says Fulu Mugovhani

Former Scandal! actress Fulu Mugovhani was once teased about the shape of her body and her childhood scars, but she has found a reawakening of ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Khaya Mthethwa joins Metro FM

Former Idols SA winner Khaya Mthethwa has taken his career from stage to the radio mic with a new show on Metro FM, co-hosting the station's popular ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

'My success is not overnight,' says Ayanda Thabethe

TV personality Ayanda Thabethe has detailed her rise to the top and how she's glad her 'fame' has come at a time when she's mature enough to handle ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

SK Khoza fights for 'baby mama' in new film

Actor Sthembiso 'SK' Khoza is set to ditch the bad-guy on screen personae for something a little sweeter when he plays the role of a man trying to ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash

Zimbabwean actress Anne Nhira has come out strongly to defend herself against the public backlash over a letter of complaint she sent to the Zim ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Stop what you're doing! Serena Williams has given birth TshisaLIVE
  3. Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16 TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi puts New York book launch on hold TshisaLIVE
  5. Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Korea holds drill in response to North's nuclear test
North Korea confirms sixth nuclear test
X