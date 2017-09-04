TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Could 'show stopper' Thapelo win Idols SA?

04 September 2017 - 09:19 By TshisaLIVE
Thapelo Esau won over fans with her stirring performance on Idols SA on Sunday evening.
Thapelo Esau won over fans with her stirring performance on Idols SA on Sunday evening.
Image: Via YouTube

After the elimination of fan favourite Ofentse Motale, Idols SA contestant Thapelo Esau seems to have taken over as one of the most popular contestants and an early front runner for the  crown.

Thapelo once again melted hearts with a stirring performance that quickly saw her become the talk of social media.

While fans debated many of the contestants' performances, Thapelo's fans filled social media with messages and memes, which hailed her talent. Twitter users also put their money behind her, saying she would the competition. 

There was also massive love for Nomthandazo “Tee” Xaba and Mthokozisi Ndaba who fans claimed may also walk away as this season's winner. Who is your money on?

Lebo M warns of SA's 'obsession' with blessers

Lebohang 'Lebo M' Morake believes that South Africa needs to undergo "national therapy" to address its obsession with "blesser" culture.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

Young DJ to share the stage with Black Coffee in Ibiza

Three months after starting a residency at one of the biggest clubs on the party island of Ibiza, Spain, DJ Black Coffee is set to take a local DJ ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Somizi puts New York book launch on hold

Idols SA judge Somizi was forced to put the American launch of his best-selling memoir Dominoes: Unbreakable Spirit on hold after scheduling issues ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

I've started to love my body, says Fulu Mugovhani

Former Scandal! actress Fulu Mugovhani was once teased about the shape of her body and her childhood scars, but she has found a reawakening of ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash

Zimbabwean actress Anne Nhira has come out strongly to defend herself against the public backlash over a letter of complaint she sent to the Zim ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  2. Stop what you're doing! Serena Williams has given birth TshisaLIVE
  3. Nhlanhla Nciza threw her son the most EPIC sweet 16 TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi puts New York book launch on hold TshisaLIVE
  5. Zim actress Anne Nhira addresses Zodwa 'event ban' backlash TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

South Korea holds drill in response to North's nuclear test
North Korea confirms sixth nuclear test
X