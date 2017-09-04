IN MEMES: Could 'show stopper' Thapelo win Idols SA?
After the elimination of fan favourite Ofentse Motale, Idols SA contestant Thapelo Esau seems to have taken over as one of the most popular contestants and an early front runner for the crown.
Thapelo once again melted hearts with a stirring performance that quickly saw her become the talk of social media.
While fans debated many of the contestants' performances, Thapelo's fans filled social media with messages and memes, which hailed her talent. Twitter users also put their money behind her, saying she would the competition.
And thapelo happened😍😍😍😍 , I place lay my brick on number 07 #idolsSA pic.twitter.com/qr6PUAasX9— Julius Molekwa (@JMolekewa) September 3, 2017
#IdolsSA Thapelo Thapelo Thapelo maan... pic.twitter.com/656KsDkUCB— Shatadi (@MphaShatadi) September 3, 2017
#IdolsSA— joseph (@josephmabe21) September 3, 2017
Thapelo really killed the performance 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️👌👌. I guess we already have the WINNER
#Thapelo did the things tonight 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 #idolssa I fell in love with the song again!😍 pic.twitter.com/p2KNrrLPhe— Ⓜ️ohau Selatole (@MohauSoul) September 3, 2017
#IdolsSA thapelo is in it to win it... this is a competition bakwetthu... dankie gal— Dalsy Manganyi (@DalsyManganyi) September 3, 2017
#IdolsSA Thapelo!!!!!!!!! You answered our prayers. pic.twitter.com/8qdx1NbiVX— Boitumelo (@BoitumeloNthato) September 3, 2017
#IdolsSA Thapelo pic.twitter.com/XXKxGOuw92— Dumisani nodokwana (@Dumisaninodokw3) September 3, 2017
There was also massive love for Nomthandazo “Tee” Xaba and Mthokozisi Ndaba who fans claimed may also walk away as this season's winner. Who is your money on?
#IdolsSA Tee, Mthokozisi and Thapelo rn pic.twitter.com/4RzgrOP2Uv— Thabang Mosala (@TidoMF2) September 3, 2017
#IdolsSA Tee Mthokozisi and Thapelo big ups you guys have my vote thank you for entertaining us pic.twitter.com/dT8IFDL7GN— Alex M (@mash51_5) September 3, 2017
Tee killed that perfomance!!! Born entertainer!— Amazement (@Amaze_M) September 3, 2017
Perfomance of the night! #idolsSA pic.twitter.com/FG3iPgeabI
