IN MEMES: Could 'show stopper' Thapelo win Idols SA?

After the elimination of fan favourite Ofentse Motale, Idols SA contestant Thapelo Esau seems to have taken over as one of the most popular contestants and an early front runner for the crown.

Thapelo once again melted hearts with a stirring performance that quickly saw her become the talk of social media.

While fans debated many of the contestants' performances, Thapelo's fans filled social media with messages and memes, which hailed her talent. Twitter users also put their money behind her, saying she would the competition.