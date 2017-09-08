TshisaLIVE

WATCH: 'I'm always the last to hear about it, says Trevor Noah on fake death hoax

08 September 2017 - 14:01 By TshisaLIVE
Noah joked that he got texts asking if he was dead.
Noah joked that he got texts asking if he was dead.
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

Comedian Trevor Noah has laughed off the constant influx of fake reports claiming he had died, explaining how he was always the last to know of his "death".

Speaking to US TV late night host Seth Meyers this week, Trevor said he got calls and texts asking if he had died.

“I was shocked when I read about it, because I always do the shooting," he joked.

"You know what’s weird when you see that, you don't know about it. You are the last person to know about it. So everyone phones you and could be phoning your family. The weirdest is when people text you saying, ‘Dude, are you dead?’. I'm always like: 'what do you think I’m going to [reply]? Sometimes I just don’t reply,” he added.

Houston News reported in July that Trevor died following a shooting incident at Orlando. The web publication said Trevor was shot while greeting fans after a concert.

Trevor was reportedly also "killed" in March after being involved in an alleged "car accident".

Phat Joe details his heartbreak at ex's suicide

Controversial radio personality Phat Joe has reflected on the pain of losing a partner who committed suicide, explaining that it was an experience ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

AKA on defending Bonang from hate: I say what comes out my mouth

AKA has never been shy to speak his mind about everything from politics to matters in his personal life, and the rapper wants to make it clear that ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Zodwa Wabantu to launch singing career with DJ Tira

Dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu is set to finally give fans a glimpse into her musical abilities when she takes up the mic on an upcoming track to ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

DJ Tira defends Babes' USB stunt: It worked wonders for her

Musician and Afrotainment music boss DJ Tira has defended musician Babes Wodumo's decision to put herself in the spotlight to be ridiculed in order ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

WATCH: Smelly socks & bananas - Lady Zamar nails TshisaLIVE song challenge

As a singer and songwriter, Lady Zamar has proved herself as one of the most talented musicians in the country, but could she create a song in just ...
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium ticket prices drives Twitter bonkers! TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi not impressed by the Hollywood life: 'They sold us a dream' TshisaLIVE
  3. Tholukuthi, Zodwa Wabantu does not have a R4.5-million house TshisaLIVE
  4. Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Mzansi suspicious of ‘attention seeker’ Kenny K's shooting TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘It is going down today’: men make death threats (WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)
'I want another judge' - Manyi on defamation case
X