What beef? DJ Sbu makes peace with US radio star Charlemagne

19 September 2017 - 11:08 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Sbu hangs out with Charlamagne Tha God in New York on Monday.
Image: Via DJ Sbu's Insatgram

A year after lambasting US radio star Charlamagne Tha God for being "very ignorant" about African music and its artists, the pair have settled their differences with Sbu paying a visit to the American star's radio show on Monday.

The pair were involved in an explosive exchange of words late last year after Charlamagne Tha God seemed to accuse local rapper Cassper Nyovest of stealing Kanye West's floating stage idea and referred to him as "some African artist". Charlamagne later tried to defuse the situation by inviting Cassper to his show.

Little did anyone know that a few months later Sbu would pop up in America, with Mo Faya in hand, and appear in studio with Charlamagne on The Breakfast Club.

Sbu posted several pictures and videos of the pair hanging out in studio, with the two radio moguls chatting away as if they were the best of friends.

Sbu, who is no stranger to promoting his line of beverages at every available opportunity, even got Charlamagne to pose with Sbu's entire range of drinks.

