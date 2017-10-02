TshisaLIVE

'Go argue with your curtains' - Rami Chuene tells 'homophobic' tweep

02 October 2017 - 11:37 By TshisaLIVE
Actress Rami Chuene
Actress Rami Chuene
Image: Via instagram

Actress Rami Chuene put a tweep back in his lane on Sunday, after she gave "straight people" advice on how to interact with homosexuals, but was accused of blasphemy instead.

The actress, who often takes to social media to address social issues she's passionate about tweeted about people making sly comments to gay people.

The tweet attracted over 800 likes and 458 retweets, with most people agreeing with Rami's statement, however it sparked a debate among some of her followers. 

While some people thanked Rami for her words, one tweep accused her of "blasphemy" because she included the word God in her tweet.

However, Rami was not having it and quickly fired a spicy clapback at the tweep.

