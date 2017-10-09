Here's how Somgaga got glam ready for Idols SA

Somizi Mhlongo pulled out all the stops for his dramatic look for last night's episode of Idols SA.

Somgaga's glam squad was hard at work to make sure he looked like every bit the fashion diva.

The TV personality's living room was turned into a beauty studio as he got his nails and make-up done to fit into the night's show stopper theme.

"My glam squad turning this duckling into a swan in the comfort and privacy of my home. That's how serious I take my job," he said.