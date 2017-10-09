Here's how Somgaga got glam ready for Idols SA
09 October 2017 - 11:12
Somizi Mhlongo pulled out all the stops for his dramatic look for last night's episode of Idols SA.
Somgaga's glam squad was hard at work to make sure he looked like every bit the fashion diva.
The TV personality's living room was turned into a beauty studio as he got his nails and make-up done to fit into the night's show stopper theme.
"My glam squad turning this duckling into a swan in the comfort and privacy of my home. That's how serious I take my job," he said.
And the end result was definitely a show stopper. In case you weren't watching the reality singing contestant last night, here's a glimpse of how Somgaga rocked in his all glory.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE