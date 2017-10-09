TshisaLIVE

No more doccies for Minnie's hubby!

09 October 2017 - 16:21 By TshisaLIVE
Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones are excited to share their story with fans.
While Minnie and her husband, Quinton Jones have enjoyed the journey of documenting their fairytale wedding - it's definitely not going to turn into a Kardashian-type situation. 

In just four days their three-part wedding documentary, Becoming Mrs Jones will hit TV screens for the first time. 

Minnie told City Press that when she first told Quinton about the documentary, he wasn't keen at first. 

"He was entirely against it but in the end understood why it was important to me. In the end I really wanted to control how our story is told and avoid the circus," she said. 

But Quinton has made it clear that there will be no cameras after this.

"He made it clear that we're not doing this again," she said. 

In a teaser released last month, Quinton poured his heart out about how besotted he is with Minnie. 

"In you I've found the man I've always wanted to be. Everything about you makes me want to be a better person," he said. 

Even though Minnie and Quinton first met seven years ago, and officially started dating a few years ago, they've kept their romance away from the spotlight until their engagement last year. 

The three-part documentary airs this Friday on Vuzu Amp at 7.30pm. 

