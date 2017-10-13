TshisaLIVE

Refilwe Modiselle: Not everyone with albinism has to become a model

13 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Refilwe Modiselle wants people to pursue their dreams.
Refilwe Modiselle wants people to pursue their dreams.
Image: Via Instagram

Model Refilwe Modiselle has spoken out about people with albinism being boxed into thinking that they have to become models, because it has become the "norm."

Taking to Instagram, Refilwe said the growing trend of people being fascinated with models with albinism was creating the wrong impression. 

"In light of my observation there seems to be a growing trend of people being fascinated by those they see with albinism as models and I understand that because of a lack of representation in such spheres, it becomes news, and as beautiful a notion as this is, people seem to get really extra," she said. 

Refilwe added that this fascination was creating the wrong idea for people with albinism. 

"It's also creating the wrong idea for those with albinism, that to be acknowledged as handsome or beautiful you have to become a model..... no no & no," she said. 

Refilwe encouraged other people with albinism to aspire to whatever they want to be in life. 

"Listen vanilla soul, my becoming a model was not the benchmark to say that's all you have to aspire to do in life and that's the pinnacle of making it in life.  It's about learning to find your purpose and knowing that you can do anything, just about anything in any career path because you have what it takes and you work hard to earn those stripes."

Kwesta drops collab with US rapper Wale - and fans love it!

Some fans were concerned that international collabs could "dilute" his African sound, but Twitter has given its stamp of approval to Kwesta's latest ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Dash on Ayanda: We're letting our relationship grow organically

Dreamteam musician Mthoko "Dash" Mkhathini and his bae Ayanda Thabethe have in the past been shy to talk about their romance, something that Dash ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

He wanted a daughter - Sfiso and Ayanda Ncwane were trying for another baby

It's been almost a year since gospel star, Sfiso Ncwane died after suffering kidney failure, but his wife, Ayanda still has a gaping hole in her ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Ntsiki Mazwai claims family member is emotionally abusing her

Less than a week after claiming that she was raped by a well-known musician, Ntsiki Mazwai has told fans that she is being emotionally abused by a ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  2. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Muvhango staff member in court for allegedly stealing millions from production TshisaLIVE
  4. Screw the hate, Sbahle continues serving them body goals TshisaLIVE
  5. OPW host Lerato Moloi: It has been mainly Xhosa, Sotho & Zulu. I want ... TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man wakeboards in flooded roads after KZN storms
State forensic pathologist says Susan's death was a staged suicide
X