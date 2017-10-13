Refilwe Modiselle: Not everyone with albinism has to become a model

Model Refilwe Modiselle has spoken out about people with albinism being boxed into thinking that they have to become models, because it has become the "norm."

Taking to Instagram, Refilwe said the growing trend of people being fascinated with models with albinism was creating the wrong impression.

"In light of my observation there seems to be a growing trend of people being fascinated by those they see with albinism as models and I understand that because of a lack of representation in such spheres, it becomes news, and as beautiful a notion as this is, people seem to get really extra," she said.

Refilwe added that this fascination was creating the wrong idea for people with albinism.

"It's also creating the wrong idea for those with albinism, that to be acknowledged as handsome or beautiful you have to become a model..... no no & no," she said.

Refilwe encouraged other people with albinism to aspire to whatever they want to be in life.

"Listen vanilla soul, my becoming a model was not the benchmark to say that's all you have to aspire to do in life and that's the pinnacle of making it in life. It's about learning to find your purpose and knowing that you can do anything, just about anything in any career path because you have what it takes and you work hard to earn those stripes."