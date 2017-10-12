Kwesta drops collab with US rapper Wale - and fans love it!
Some fans were concerned that international collabs could "dilute" his African sound, but Twitter has given its stamp of approval to Kwesta's latest offering with US rapper Wale, applauding the fact this his signature sound was not left out.
The rapper released his single, Spirit, which features Wale on Wednesday to general acclaim. The song made it to the trends list as Twitter praised the rapper for not compromising his sound even when he features international acts.
Kwesta's upcoming album features major US collaborations with the likes of Wale, Rick Ross and Tory Lanez.
Speaking to the Fresh Breakfast team on Wednesday while hyping his song, Kwesta explained that he'll always stay true to his African sound but he also wanted to "break down borders musically".
"As much as people might question some of my collabs and everything, my plan was to break down the borders. So I'm not moving towards an international sound, I just want break down the musical borders," he said.
Twitter went on to crown the song as a December hit and predicted that it may reach Ngud's level of popularity.
@KwestaDaKAR walking out the Studio Building after recording #Spirit ✊ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y3iVBfPTdr— ®·JAY‼ (@Joey_MakG) October 12, 2017
how i walk around as a @KwestaDaKAR fan knowing he got the summer covered with ANOTHER smash hit 🔥🔥🔥 #Spirit pic.twitter.com/P0XxX0CwF3— 👑Malume DaKAR FAN👑 (@mtshali_sihle2) October 12, 2017
U can get mad at me...but I can't deny when I hear a beautiful song and this song is a hit! Just listen to it! So South African 👌🏿#Spirit pic.twitter.com/qz5O2194Xd— ProudlySouthAfrican (@AewonWolf) October 12, 2017
No hype, No stunts... Just push out music and let the people decide. Thank you kwesta #Spirit is what SA hip hop needed pic.twitter.com/RNNNpOY8NQ— RunCity (@DouvaSdu) October 12, 2017
Kwesta is god'damn good #Spirit pic.twitter.com/9O1urP2FSV— Joseph Mothibe (@Joseph_Mothibe) October 12, 2017
I can’t stop playing it!!It’s on repeat die yele dag!!Loving where our SA 🇿🇦music is at right now #Spirit “Zimbi iNdaaaba!!Ayayai-Ayayai”🔥🕺🏾 pic.twitter.com/KGtpGmFU5E— JELLY® (@Jelly_Mank) October 12, 2017
@KwestaDaKAR first it was #ngudu now its #spirit 💃 pic.twitter.com/UQrzIlVicZ— 14 October 🍰 (@Jayumfoti) October 12, 2017
@KwestaDaKAR #Spirit this is lit!! Pinchi Spirit !! Has the ultimate sample (Spiritchaser-These Tears). pic.twitter.com/DxZlNJpKuA— XINTU (@DENK_II) October 12, 2017
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE