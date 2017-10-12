TshisaLIVE

Kwesta drops collab with US rapper Wale - and fans love it!

12 October 2017 - 12:05 By TshisaLIVE
Kwesta has dropped his collab with US rapper Wale
Kwesta has dropped his collab with US rapper Wale
Image: Supplied

Some fans were concerned that international collabs could "dilute" his African sound, but Twitter has given its stamp of approval to Kwesta's latest offering with US rapper Wale, applauding the fact this his signature sound was not left out.

The rapper released his single, Spirit, which features Wale on Wednesday to general acclaim. The song made it to the trends list as Twitter praised the rapper for not compromising his sound even when he features international acts.

Kwesta's upcoming album features major US collaborations with the likes of Wale, Rick Ross and Tory Lanez.

Speaking to the Fresh Breakfast team on Wednesday while hyping his song, Kwesta explained that he'll always stay true to his African sound but he also wanted to "break down borders musically".

"As much as people might question some of my collabs and everything, my plan was to break down the borders. So I'm not moving towards an international sound, I just want break down the musical borders," he said.

Twitter went on to crown the song as a December hit and predicted that it may reach Ngud's level of popularity.

