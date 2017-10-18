TshisaLIVE

'This was my way of getting closure'- Pulane on alleged abuse

18 October 2017 - 12:03 By TshisaLIVE
Pulane Lenkoe has opened up about being allegedly abused.
Pulane Lenkoe has opened up about being allegedly abused.
Image: Pulane Lenkoe via Twitter.

Pulane Lenkoe has for the first time revealed details about allegedly being in an abusive romantic relationship. 

Fans were left shocked by Pulane's lengthy social media statement, which was accompanied with pictures, showing injuries to her face. 

Pulane said she decided to speak out because she needed closure from the traumatic situation. 

"Just wanted say that I've had time to reflect and get over this whole traumatic experience long ago. It's just that I wasn't ready to talk about it until now. This was my way of finally getting that closure because I'm ready for a new chapter in my life and, most importantly, help other women that might find themselves in the same position that I was in to know that they are not alone," she said. 

Without naming the partner in question, Pulane said the first time she was allegedly beaten by an ex-boyfriend, he convinced her that it was because of stress, and that he told himself he would never touch her again. 

"Funny thing is that I always considered myself to be very strong. I guess we all have our weaknesses. I allowed this man who promised to love, protect and make me feel safe to do this to me over and over and over and over again," she said.

Pulane said that looking back she realises that the physical pain came with an incredible amount of emotional abuse, which she said was "far more damaging". 

She said that Karabo Mokoena's murder, allegedly at the hands of her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe who is currently on trial, was an eye opener for her. 

"I honestly believe if it wasn't for the unfortunate passing of Karabo I would still be in his arms till this day. I then realized that if I didn't leave, this would also be a destiny of mine." 

Pulane added that she hopes her speaking out will help another woman.

"You keep making excuses for him cause you think it will get better. It never does. It gets worse. Get out now, your life is worth more than that loveless relationship or marriage." 

Twitter shook by Ntombi's four potential fathers

Last night's episode of reality TV show Utatakho left Twitter shook after Ntombi's search for her father revealed some secrets from her mother's ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Skhumba reflects on losing his first born son

Comedian Skhumbuzo "Skhumba" Hlophe has opened up about the pain of losing his first born son at only nine weeks, and how the incident left him ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Mpumi Mpama on being teased for his accent

Actor Mpumi Mpama has one of the most distinguished voices in Mzansi, something he has been working on for several years, despite sometimes being ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

I had to show them I wasn't soft, says Emtee on initiation

Rapper Emtee says that a desire to show the people of his hometown that he was not soft or a pushover encouraged him to ask his father if he could ...
TshisaLIVE
6 hours ago

Most read

  1. Inside Slikour's magical white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  3. SNAPS: Inside Khanyi Mbau's surprise birthday party TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Junior de Rocka surprises his mom with new car (and there were tears) TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X