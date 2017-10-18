TshisaLIVE

I had to show them I wasn't soft, says Emtee on initiation

18 October 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Emtee has opened up about his experience undergoing the Xhosa initiation ritual.
Emtee has opened up about his experience undergoing the Xhosa initiation ritual.
Image: Rogan Ward

Rapper Emtee says that a desire to show the people of his hometown that he was not soft or a pushover encouraged him to ask his father if he could undergo the Xhosa initiation ceremony to become a man.

Emtee told TshisaLIVE that because he was raised in the city, he believed that people thought he would not be tough enough to withstand the painful circumcision ceremony.

"People thought I was weak and that I was soft. I had to show them I wasn't soft. I had a point to prove. So, I went to my dad, sat him down, and told him that I wanted to go to initiation school. My relatives, grandfathers and great grandfathers had all done it and I wasn't any different. I knew it was what I needed to do. I needed to be independent. I came out more fierce." 

He said that the ceremony was not a struggle for him because he had made the decision to show everyone how tough he was.

"It made me who I am today. It is the same as with my music, people think that I am a pushover but I dare anyone to cross me," he added.

Emtee also lashed out over the rise of fraudulent initiation schools across the country, calling them "trash".

"It is messed up. How do you take people into a forest without permission? No wonder people die. I hear people and they are scared of going (to initiation school) because they think they are going to die and that is not right," he added.

Speaking about local film Inxeba (The Wound), which has come under the spotlight for its depiction of the Xhosa initiation ritual, Emtee said he believed the ceremony should not be shown in films.

"Our ancestors did not walk around with video recorders and why should we do that now? It is wrong. I don't even want to watch it. It is sacred. You can't go around town just blabbing about the ceremony or showing it," he said.

Brickz denied leave to appeal conviction and sentence

Magistrate John Baloyi has on Tuesday afternoon rejected Brickz leave to appeal his rape conviction and 15-year jail sentence.
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Somizi to release 'summer hit' with Heavy K

Somizi will be gunning for the music charts this summer with a surprise collaboration with Heavy K. The star told TshisaLIVE that he spent two days ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Brickz sentenced to 15 years in jail for raping a teenage relative

Kwaito star Sipho Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of raping a 17-year-old ...
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago

Is Babes playing us all with reality show stunt?

Babes Wodumo has once again left Mzansi confused after claiming she is working on a reality show, while the production company involved with the ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Mrs SA first princess calls out the pageant for 'lack of transformation'

Mrs SA first princess, Olwethu Leshabane has come out strongly to accuse the pageant of a lack of transformation, claiming that there was ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

DJ Tira: I never thought one of my hottest properties would be Zodwa

DJ Tira has certainly made one of the biggest gambles of his music career but he is aware of the risks and believes in the power of his find: Zodwa ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Inside Slikour's magical white wedding TshisaLIVE
  2. Swoon! Tebogo gushes over Khanyi TshisaLIVE
  3. IDOLS IN MEMES: Paxton's emotional dad gives the internet life TshisaLIVE
  4. SNAPS: Inside Khanyi Mbau's surprise birthday party TshisaLIVE
  5. OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties & stealing the show TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Two injured in suspected gang shooting at Cape Town International Airport
'Good for Blade' but Zuma ‘should have reshuffled himself’: Malema
X