People ask me about Bonang- Robby Collins on being mistaken for AKA

Although the pair don't look exactly the same, Robby said that he thought that the confusion may be because "people don’t know the difference between coloured people".

Robby said that fans also asked him about AKA's girlfriend Bonang Matheba.

"They even ask me about Bonang. I’m like, yah, she is fine. She is practicing her reading, he said, in reference to the recent controversy over Bonang's book being relaunched over factual and grammatical errors.

Another AKA look-a-like caused a social media storm late last year when he posed for pictures at popular Cape Town beach club, Shimmy Beach during one of AKA's concerts.

The rapper soon jumped onto the trend, asking fans to introduce him to his doppelgänger.

Robby and AKA are close friends, with Robby even starring in AKA's music video for the single Caiphus Song.