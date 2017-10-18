TshisaLIVE

People ask me about Bonang- Robby Collins on being mistaken for AKA

18 October 2017
Robby Collins says he has been mistaken for AKA.
Comedian and Rhythm City actor Robby Collins is carving out his own career in the entertainment industry but has apparently often been mistaken for rapper AKA.

Speaking to Zkhiphani, Robby claimed that he had sometimes been stopped by fans who thought he was the famous rapper.

"I’ve actually taken pictures as AKA before," he said. 

Although the pair don't look exactly the same, Robby said that he thought that the confusion may be because "people don’t know the difference between coloured people".

Robby said that fans also asked him about AKA's girlfriend Bonang Matheba.

"They even ask me about Bonang. I’m like, yah, she is fine. She is practicing her reading, he said, in reference to the recent controversy over Bonang's book being relaunched over factual and grammatical errors.

Another AKA look-a-like caused a social media storm late last year when he posed for pictures at popular Cape Town beach club, Shimmy Beach during one of AKA's concerts.

The rapper soon jumped onto the trend, asking fans to introduce him to his doppelgänger.

Robby and AKA are close friends, with Robby even starring in AKA's music video for the single Caiphus Song.

The pair also hung out together backstage at the Trevor Noah comedy show in August, where Robby opened for the US-based funnyman.

