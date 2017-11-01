TshisaLIVE

Emtee's not alone! 3 celebs who caused a stir over their manhood

01 November 2017 - 12:04 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Emtee has been trending for days after leaked screenshots of his manhood went viral.
Image: Emtee via Twitter

Twitter continues to poke fun at leaked images of Emtee's manhood, after the rapper gave fans an eyeful during an recent Instagram Live video. But he is definitely not the first local celeb to cause a frenzy over their packages. 

From wearing tights that show off their "jewels" to caressing themselves in the shower, here are just three celebs who have nearly shut down Twitter with their packages.

Bongani Zungu

The Bafana Bafana midfielder stunned social media in July last year after a leaked video of the star fondling himself in the shower went viral. The video, which was shared to a Snapchat account with his name and surname was captured by his followers and circulated on social media. His agent Steven Kapeluschnik told TshisaLIVE at the time that the video was never intended for the public domain.

Emtee

Emtee told TshisaLIVE this week he was using the toilet while answering a fan's question when the camera panned to his manhood. The video soon went viral.

"I was in the toilet and answering fans' questions on Instagram live. I needed to pee but without thinking I used the same hand I was holding my phone while I was doing my thing and used the same hand to flush. I didn’t even think about it until I realised what I had done and I immediately apologised. I was like 'oh, no!,'" he said.

The Roll Up hitmaker described the incident as a "big mistake" but said he was unfazed by the jokes made about him.

Siv Ngesi

Siv didn't have to take his pants off to cause a commotion. All he had to do was post this snap of himself at the gym in really tight pants.

Siv's post was filled with hundreds of comments complimenting his, uh, blue shorts and package. 

