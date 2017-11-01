Emtee's not alone! 3 celebs who caused a stir over their manhood

Twitter continues to poke fun at leaked images of Emtee's manhood, after the rapper gave fans an eyeful during an recent Instagram Live video. But he is definitely not the first local celeb to cause a frenzy over their packages.

From wearing tights that show off their "jewels" to caressing themselves in the shower, here are just three celebs who have nearly shut down Twitter with their packages.

Bongani Zungu

The Bafana Bafana midfielder stunned social media in July last year after a leaked video of the star fondling himself in the shower went viral. The video, which was shared to a Snapchat account with his name and surname was captured by his followers and circulated on social media. His agent Steven Kapeluschnik told TshisaLIVE at the time that the video was never intended for the public domain.