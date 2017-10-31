TshisaLIVE

'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip

31 October 2017 - 09:13 By TshisaLIVE
Emtee has hit back at his haters.
Image: Via Emtee's Instagram

Emtee has stood tall despite the frenzy that erupted around leaked pictures of his manhood, after he accidentally shared a video on Instagram live on Monday. 

It's been 24 hours since screenshots of the rapper's penis, which was captured by followers went viral, but Emtee is still at the top of the Twitter trends list with over 63,000 tweets being shared about him overnight. 

The rather embarrassing situation has become the butt of all jokes, but Emtee is taking it in his stride. 

On both Twitter and Instagram, Emtee gave haters the middle finger. 

Taking to Instagram Live for the first time since the incident, Emtee recreated the scene and admitted that he had "played himself".

The rapper read all of the jokes about him and then hit back by saying: "I won't respond to this today. I will say what I will say but to respond...not today. I know y'all seen worse," Emtee said.

The rapper also said that he was no stranger to pain and shame, and vowed "to flex" in his haters' faces going forward. 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Roll Up hitmaker described the mishap as a "big mistake" but said he was unfazed by the jokes about him.

"I have seen the reaction and I am not sure what I can do about it or how to justify it. I am aware of what they are saying about me. I am sorry and there’s not much else I can do. I am a soldier so I will weather this storm and just see what happens."

