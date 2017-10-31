'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip

Taking to Instagram Live for the first time since the incident, Emtee recreated the scene and admitted that he had "played himself".

The rapper read all of the jokes about him and then hit back by saying: "I won't respond to this today. I will say what I will say but to respond...not today. I know y'all seen worse," Emtee said.

The rapper also said that he was no stranger to pain and shame, and vowed "to flex" in his haters' faces going forward.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Roll Up hitmaker described the mishap as a "big mistake" but said he was unfazed by the jokes about him.

"I have seen the reaction and I am not sure what I can do about it or how to justify it. I am aware of what they are saying about me. I am sorry and there’s not much else I can do. I am a soldier so I will weather this storm and just see what happens."