3 reasons you HAVE to watch Papa Penny's Gold Bone music video!

03 November 2017 - 10:43 By TshisaLIVE
Reality TV star Papa Penny's music video is LIT!
It's no secret that anything that involves Tsonga music icon Papa Penny is most likely to cause a frenzy. And, his latest song Gold Bone featuring Rafiki is no different.  

Papa Penny introduced Mzansi to the concept of Gold Bone on the first season of his reality television show Papa Penny Ahee last year. He said according to him, there are no black people only "gold people".

"There is no black. I don't believe in black, I believe in gold bone. We were called black people but we are actually gold people," he said on one of his episodes last year.

Now, his music video is finally out and here three lit reasons why it's worth your time:

1. Papa Penny oozes swag... from a gold suit to not 1,2 or 3 but 5 gold chains.

2. The swag in the video issa lot from foam pool parties to drop top cars.

3. Papa Penny's shirtless scene in the pillow fight scene  is priceless. 

Watch the music video here:

