TshisaLIVE

'I've come full circle'- Shekhinah on opening for John Legend

03 November 2017 - 09:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Shekhinah is definitely owning 2017.
Shekhinah is definitely owning 2017.
Image: Supplied

There seems to be no stopping pop singer, Shekhinah who continues to dominates charts with her hits and cement her place as a force to be reckoned with. 

Earlier this week it was announced that Shekhinah would be the opening act for the highly-anticipated John Legend Tour SA tour that takes place this weekend in Johannesburg and Durban.  

The Suited hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that she is super grateful for the opportunity and plans to blow fans away. 

Even though opening for John Legend comes with an incredible amount of pressure, Shekhinah said that she planned to stay true to who she is. 

"We've been rehearsing and rehearsing but we really just want to represent who we are. We won't be doing anything that we are not known for because it is important for me that I remain true to who I am even as I open for an artist as big as him," she said. 

Shekhinah said that she believes she's changed as an artist since the first time she met John back in 2012. 

"This will be the second time I am in John Legend's presence. I first met him back in 2012, during season eight of Idols SA when he came to meet the top seven. I was impressed by how he took time to speak to us individually because international stars don't usually have time. He was really nice, but more than that he's a great musician, and now I've come full circle."

The singer said that she's looking forward to hearing her favourite jams from the So High hitmaker, which includes Ordinary People, PDA and They Say featuring rappers Kanye West and Common.

She will open for John at his Johannesburg and Durban shows.

John’s Darkness and Light Tour kicks off this weekend at the Ticketpro Dome in Joburg, before moving to Durban on November 7.

US ambassadors give R1.2 million grant to SA artists

South African music and traditional artists have been given a massive cash injection after the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) was ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

John Vlismas on drugs in the industry: Artists are spoilt not tortured

Comedian John Vlismas has reflected on the scourge of drugs in the entertainment industry, claiming that many artists justified using drugs as way to ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

SNAPS: Thando & Sbahle serve sauce in Thabooty lingerie

The official launch of Thando Thabethe's lingerie line has finally arrived, five months since she first announced that it was in the works. And, ...
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

Being Skolopad is endangering my life, says controversial star

Entertainer Skolopad claims to be fearing for her safety after allegedly receiving random visits by strangers at her home and "verbal threats" at her ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Buhle Samuels left disturbed by 'pimp request'

As one of Mzansi's hottest talents, actress Buhle Samuels is no stranger to "inappropriate" requests from strangers on social media and through ...
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wuuu Shem! Somizi weighs in on Emtee's manhood mishap TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Pictures of Emtee's manhood go viral TshisaLIVE
  3. Emtee's not alone! 3 celebs who caused a stir over their manhood TshisaLIVE
  4. I'm so sorry it was a big mistake – Emtee on 'manhood mishap' TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Get off my d***'- Emtee tells haters after manhood slip TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Christopher Panayiotou found guilty of murder and obstruction of justice
Henri van Breda re-enacts battle between him and alleged attacker in court
X