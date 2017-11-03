'I've come full circle'- Shekhinah on opening for John Legend

There seems to be no stopping pop singer, Shekhinah who continues to dominates charts with her hits and cement her place as a force to be reckoned with.

Earlier this week it was announced that Shekhinah would be the opening act for the highly-anticipated John Legend Tour SA tour that takes place this weekend in Johannesburg and Durban.

The Suited hitmaker told TshisaLIVE that she is super grateful for the opportunity and plans to blow fans away.

Even though opening for John Legend comes with an incredible amount of pressure, Shekhinah said that she planned to stay true to who she is.

"We've been rehearsing and rehearsing but we really just want to represent who we are. We won't be doing anything that we are not known for because it is important for me that I remain true to who I am even as I open for an artist as big as him," she said.

Shekhinah said that she believes she's changed as an artist since the first time she met John back in 2012.

"This will be the second time I am in John Legend's presence. I first met him back in 2012, during season eight of Idols SA when he came to meet the top seven. I was impressed by how he took time to speak to us individually because international stars don't usually have time. He was really nice, but more than that he's a great musician, and now I've come full circle."

The singer said that she's looking forward to hearing her favourite jams from the So High hitmaker, which includes Ordinary People, PDA and They Say featuring rappers Kanye West and Common.

She will open for John at his Johannesburg and Durban shows.

John’s Darkness and Light Tour kicks off this weekend at the Ticketpro Dome in Joburg, before moving to Durban on November 7.