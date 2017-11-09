TshisaLIVE

Here's how Zoleka Mandela's man caught her attention

09 November 2017
Zoleka Mandela's man pursued her in the sweetest way.
Image: Via Zoleka Mandela Instagram

When Zoleka Mandela first met her husband, Thierry Bashala she wasn't incredibly impressed that he followed her around and wouldn't take no for an answer. 

Taking to social media, Zoleka reflected on how their love story began. She said that Thierry followed her around Edgars and pretended to try to sell her jeans, but all he wanted was her number. 

"I called him to tell him that he was the biggest a**hole in the world, to tell him to actually lose my number and never call me but we never stopped talking ever since that day," she said. 

Zoleka added that after meeting Thierry it made sense why she had to wait so long for him. 

"It makes sense why I had to wait for what feels like all my life to find him." 

Zoleka thanked her hubby for being so good for her.  "Thank you for being so good to me and for being good for me, even if it took you forever for you to say you love me". 

Swoon! 

