TshisaLIVE

Skolopad rocks boerewors dress to Feather Awards

09 November 2017 - 21:13 By TshisaLIVE
Skolopad causes a frenzy with boerewors dress.
Skolopad causes a frenzy with boerewors dress.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Entertainer and musician, Skolopad rocked the Feather Awards red carpet on Thursday night dressed in a clear plastic dress draped in boerewors. 

Strategically placed, the boerewors covered Skolopad's body parts, and had a tutu sewn onto the back. 

Instead of a handbag, Skolopad carried a bag of charcoal. 

Speaking on the red carpet, Skolopad said she wants people to know that she does not like beef referring to the so-called feud between her and Zodwa Wabantu. 

"I wore it to show that I don't like beef. Wors is easy to braai. And like I have my charcoal, I'm ready to braai after this. The outfit is also to remind people that I am still Queen Skolopad, the original," she told TshisaLIVE. 

 Twitter was shook by the outfit, which saw Skolopad top the trends list and become the talk of the town yet again. 

Nasty C to give away diamond chain

Rapper Nasty C wants to share "a part of himself" with a fan at his upcoming Durban tour and so decided to create a custom diamond chain to give away ...
TshisaLIVE
11 hours ago

SNAPS: Inside Kelly Khumalo’s Playboy-themed birthday party

It’s hard to believe that Kelly is 33-years-old, especially because the mother of two still looks 21 and slaying!
TshisaLIVE
12 hours ago

Dineo Ranaka defends 'teen love' & 20 year age-gaps

The question of whether age is just a number in relationships sparked a heated debate on Twitter this week after radio personality Mantsoe Pout took ...
TshisaLIVE
13 hours ago

Pregnant Busiswa backtracks on 'andiz'umitha' lyrics

Busiswa caught her fans off-guard on Wednesday when she announced that she has a bun in the oven, leading to fans pointing out a song lyric where she ...
TshisaLIVE
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE: Inside Being Bonang star Pinky Girl's plan to take over Mzansi TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: Yizo Yizo has Twitter drowning in nostalgia TshisaLIVE
  3. Pearl Thusi's explosive Twitter feud has social media shook TshisaLIVE
  4. DJ Zinhle: Feeling emotionally exposed & sharing Kairo with SA TshisaLIVE
  5. 'He boyfriends really well' -Thembisa Mdoda can't get enough of her bae TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
‘Everytime I close my eyes, I see her’: Woman who caught nurse verbally abusing ...
X