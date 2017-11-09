Skolopad rocks boerewors dress to Feather Awards

Entertainer and musician, Skolopad rocked the Feather Awards red carpet on Thursday night dressed in a clear plastic dress draped in boerewors.

Strategically placed, the boerewors covered Skolopad's body parts, and had a tutu sewn onto the back.

Instead of a handbag, Skolopad carried a bag of charcoal.

Speaking on the red carpet, Skolopad said she wants people to know that she does not like beef referring to the so-called feud between her and Zodwa Wabantu.

"I wore it to show that I don't like beef. Wors is easy to braai. And like I have my charcoal, I'm ready to braai after this. The outfit is also to remind people that I am still Queen Skolopad, the original," she told TshisaLIVE.

Twitter was shook by the outfit, which saw Skolopad top the trends list and become the talk of the town yet again.