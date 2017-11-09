Skolopad rocks boerewors dress to Feather Awards
Entertainer and musician, Skolopad rocked the Feather Awards red carpet on Thursday night dressed in a clear plastic dress draped in boerewors.
Strategically placed, the boerewors covered Skolopad's body parts, and had a tutu sewn onto the back.
Instead of a handbag, Skolopad carried a bag of charcoal.
Speaking on the red carpet, Skolopad said she wants people to know that she does not like beef referring to the so-called feud between her and Zodwa Wabantu.
"I wore it to show that I don't like beef. Wors is easy to braai. And like I have my charcoal, I'm ready to braai after this. The outfit is also to remind people that I am still Queen Skolopad, the original," she told TshisaLIVE.
Twitter was shook by the outfit, which saw Skolopad top the trends list and become the talk of the town yet again.
Skololad walks in wearing WORS— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 9, 2017
*FAINTS* #Featherawards2017 pic.twitter.com/1Ez8CSkk2L
Still can't believe Skolopad is wearing wors?!?#Featherawards2017 pic.twitter.com/1Nwd8ZDayI— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) November 9, 2017
