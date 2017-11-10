TshisaLIVE

How Ayanda Thabethe built her style identity on low budget threads

10 November 2017 - 07:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Presenter Ayanda Thabethe's style has come a long way and money or not she continous to slay.
Image: Via Instagram

Ayanda Thabethe couldn't always afford the designer clothes she now wears and reflected on how she managed to build her style identity on a low budget.

Fresh from winning the 2017 SA Style Award for Media Personality, Ayanda remembered the hard times when lack of money for her desired style was a factor.

"I learned to work my wardrobe a long time ago because there wasn't always money to buy new clothes and there was the dreaded civics day ... I learned then to mix and match items and find creative ways to wear them more than once in a way that looks versatile and not obvious," she told TshisaLIVE.

The model said the secret to wearing her clothes with confidence came from not comparing herself to other people.

She told TshisaLIVE no matter how much dough she may find herself "rolling in", she wasn't willing to let her style be about money.

"For me, style will never be about money but how it fits and feels no matter the amount. My style is inspired by my mood, how I want to feel and how I want to portray myself in any given day. It's as simple as that. Style should it be complicated; it really is an extension of who you are." 

