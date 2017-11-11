Apply here: Lasizwe has a hilarious ‘checklist’ for his potential bae
11 November 2017 - 16:00
YouTube blogger Thulasizwe 'Lasizwe' Dambusa is single and ready to mingle, but in order to get with him you have to a first fill in an application form.
We get that scoring a date with Lasizwe is about as hard as getting a NSFAS loan but we were never ready when he took to Instagram recently to joke that there was preparation and paperwork involved.
So what are the minimum requirements?
You have to be between 24 and 31
Must have your own car, house and money
“And must be able to maintain themselves according to the book of the levels Chapter 3 verse 7.5”
Must be driven and passionate
"Not hustling"
Must be fit
Must be romance
Do you qualify?
