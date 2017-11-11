Apply here: Lasizwe has a hilarious ‘checklist’ for his potential bae

YouTube blogger Thulasizwe 'Lasizwe' Dambusa is single and ready to mingle, but in order to get with him you have to a first fill in an application form.

We get that scoring a date with Lasizwe is about as hard as getting a NSFAS loan but we were never ready when he took to Instagram recently to joke that there was preparation and paperwork involved.

So what are the minimum requirements?

You have to be between 24 and 31