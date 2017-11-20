Fans want Robbie Malinga to 'save' Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi

Even though Idols SA contestant Mthokozisi Ndaba didn't walk away with the crown last night, fans believe that he still has the potential to be one of the country's greatest artists and called on veteran producer, Robbie Malinga to collaborate with him.

Mthokozisi took the runner-up position to 17-year-old Paxton Fielies in Sunday night's finale and soon found himself on the trends list.

Robbie recently worked with former Idols SA winner Musa Sukwene on his latest projects, to praise from fans.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Robbie's management said that Mthokozisi's contract might not allow him to join Robbie at Universal Music but they would not rule out the possibility of the pair collaborating in the future.

"I understand that Gallo Music has first choice on whether to sign him but Robbie will work with anyone that interests him and we think that Mthokozisi is very talented," Robbie's manager Sipho Dube said.

Gallo Music product manager Carol Morabe said that the record label had first option to sign any of the top 16 contestants on Idols, but said that there was also a possibility of Robbie working with the star if a deal could be struck.

"Mthokozisi is an amazing musician. We will be looking at who would be the best fit to work with him and so Robbie as a producer may be able to work on the project or two if it can be arranged," she said.

Despite the potential red tape that would need to be navigated, fans remained hopeful of a collab and took to Twitter to encourage the pair to work together.