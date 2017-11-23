TshisaLIVE

Mthokozisi breaks his silence: I'm breathing, alive and grateful

23 November 2017 - 14:19 By Jessica Levitt
Mthokozisi Ndaba has broken his silence after staying out of the public eye for days.
Mthokozisi Ndaba has broken his silence after staying out of the public eye for days.
Image: Via Instagram

Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba has broken his silence after refusing to do media interviews and receiving "assistance" after the season 13 finale of the music reality show on Sunday night.

Mthokozisi took to his Instagram account to post a video of himself watching the music video for his song, Masithandane.

Wearing a black shirt and seated in front of a glass desk, the musician is seen jamming to his song, which currently has over 72,000 views.

In the caption, he asked people to watch the video, like it and subscribe.

"Hello there. How are you? I'm well. Breathing, alive and grateful."

South Africans have rallied behind the singer after he lost the Idols SA title to 17-year-old Paxton Fielies.

He did not attend the press conference after the finale and refused any interviews, with Mzansi Magic confirming he was not in a good space and needed time out. It was also confirmed he was receiving "assistance."

His management, however, have said his "time out" from the public eye had been blown out of proportion and insisted it was completely natural that he needed some time to regroup.

Judging by this video, he has done just that.

Also, if you haven't seen his music video, check it out below.

TshisaLIVE
