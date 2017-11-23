TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Oskido's super proud of DJ Zinhle's flashy new crib

23 November 2017 - 12:43 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Zinhle's new home is ready for the festive season.
After two years of construction, DJ Zinhle's flashy crib is finally complete. 

Taking to Instagram recently, Oskido shared a short video of Zinhle's new pad and expressed his pride. 

"After being homeless for two years. Well done on this investment!! I’m proud of you my girl," Oskido said. 

Zinhle, who had to move in with her bestie, Pearl Thusi while her house was being completed looked overjoyed. 

But can we all take a moment to discuss how fancy this house looks? #Levels

