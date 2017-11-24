TshisaLIVE

Three times Buhle Samuels served booty envy

24 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Buhle Samuels is a walking ball of flames.
Buhle Samuels is a walking ball of flames.
With the festive season just around the corner, it's almost time to flaunt that bikini bod on vacay. 

But just in case you need a little extra motivation to make it through this final stretch, Buhle Samuels is here to help. 

Even though some people may argue that there is no such thing as the perfect, these pictures of Buhle is here to attest that sentiment. #Flames

Here are just three times Buhle served all sorts of body goals: 

Not just a flower I’m the whole bouquet darling! 📸 @eddgodson #bluembomboxclereradiance

V.I.E.W.S

🖤

