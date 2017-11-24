Three times Buhle Samuels served booty envy
24 November 2017 - 08:00
With the festive season just around the corner, it's almost time to flaunt that bikini bod on vacay.
But just in case you need a little extra motivation to make it through this final stretch, Buhle Samuels is here to help.
Even though some people may argue that there is no such thing as the perfect, these pictures of Buhle is here to attest that sentiment. #Flames
Here are just three times Buhle served all sorts of body goals:
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE