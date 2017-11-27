IN MEMES: Twitter shook by 15-year age gap on OPW
Twitter was once again ablaze on Sunday after a bride and groom on Our Perfect Wedding came under the spotlight for the 15-year age gap between them.
Large age gaps in relationships have been a hot topic recently, with Dineo Ranaka defending such relationships in a social media post last month.
The debate once again surfaced on Sunday when Winny and Zweli Nxumalo tied the knot, with Winny's family concerned about the age difference between the bride and groom.
Fans of the show were also shocked at the age difference and, in typical Mzansi style, responded on social media with hilarious memes and messages.
Her family is crying about a 15 year age difference. They should ask Mugabe. He did 41! #OPW pic.twitter.com/qGRLlO5zOL— Sukoluhle Nyathi (@SueNyathi) November 26, 2017
The guy is marrying one of his kids #Opw pic.twitter.com/G5h6r3SoKk— Lebo. BZ95SRGP GTI (@Lebogang_Bucs) November 26, 2017
15 year age gap 😯😦 Dude is uBaba nje #OurPerfectWedding #opw— Simvuyele Mageza (@simzzz_XOXO) November 26, 2017
#OurPerfectWedding #OPW the age gap Jehovah. 😂😂😂— 😂M 🅰RA THℹS B🅾Y (@Yang_Lloyd) November 26, 2017
Girl... pic.twitter.com/dZzW8wkZiX
Others believed that the couple should be left alone and not be judged.
The age gap I see mara wena sister's haaaaai ngekhe cc you're offline#opw pic.twitter.com/0vD3Svbbyh— King lexy (@Alex_sedibe) November 26, 2017
#OPW Age ain't nothing but a number. pic.twitter.com/Nmd7KF6mWn— Lindokuhle (@lindokuhle_Vee) November 26, 2017
What do you think?
