'The Miss Universe title belongs to Jamaica,' says poet Ntsiki Mazwai

27 November 2017 - 10:01 By TshisaLIVE
Ntsiki Mazwai is never shy to voice her opinions.
As South Africans rally together to celebrate Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters after she scooped the Miss Universe crown in Las Vegas on Monday morning, poet Ntsiki Mazwai has her own opinions about who, according to her, "deserved" the title. 

Mzansi woke up to the exciting news that Demi-Leigh beat 91 other contestants from across the globe to bring the crown home for the first time in 39 years.

Miss Jamaica was crowned second princess, while Miss Colombia took the first princess title. 

Ntsiki who isn't shy to voice her opinions took to Twitter to share that she believed that Miss Jamaica, Davina Bennett should have won the crown. 

"You don't have to agree with my opinion for me...Miss Jamaica should have been the winner. No doubt in my mind." 

She went on to add that even though she wanted to celebrate South Africa's win, according to her, there was a deeper issue at play. 

"The prettiest girl in the universe can't be dark skinned with a fro....can't be african." 

Ntsiki went on to question when black beauty would be celebrated. "When do we get a chance to celebrate black beauty? Black features?" 

Read the rest of Ntsiki's comments here: 

