Candice Modiselle: People think I am trying to ride on my sisters' fame

27 November 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Candice Modiselle is carving her own craft.
Image: Via Candice Modiselle's Instagram

Generations: The Legacy  actress Candice Modiselle may have two famous sisters but she has no time for people who think she is trying to capitalise on their fame, and copy their road to success.

Candice is the sister of popular model Refilwe Modiselle and TV presenter Bontle Modiselle and told TshisaLIVE that people often assumed that she was copying her sisters by being in the entertainment industry.

"I think one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was following in my sisters' footsteps because I did not have my own path or journey. People also assume that I am trying to ride on my sisters' fame and the Modiselle name. People compare us because we are sisters but I never compare myself to them and neither have they. It has been great to have them around."

Candice said that she wanted to be a performer since she was young and had studied dramatic art to fulfill her dream of becoming an entertainer.

"Acting is my first love. I knew that I had to be a performer," she added.

In fact, Candice once went through a period where she went for 18 auditions without any success.

"After 18 auditions I realised that it isn't necessarily about anyone else but it is about me understanding who I am as an artist. Once I understood that, I was more comfortable with myself and was able to give the real me."

As one-third of perhaps the most famous sisters in SA showbiz, would the trio ever follow in the footsteps of the Kardashians and have a family reality show?

"Honestly, we are very protective of our lives. There is a misconception about what reality shows are about, that it is all about entertainment instead of about giving people a part of your life. Once we feel like reality shows are in the right place and we are in the right space, perhaps. Right now we are so focused on our own crafts that we haven't even discussed it but you never know," she said. 

