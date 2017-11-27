Samkelo Ndlovu reveals she's pregnant!

In what can be dubbed as a pleasant Monday morning surprise, actress Samkelo Ndlovu has announced that she is pregnant with her first child.

Taking to social media, Samkelo shared a nude picture of her bulging baby bump covered in tribal paint.

"In my culture, it is inappropriate to give news of a pregnancy too early, also for one to ask 'how far along are you?' With that said, now that it is appropriate to say, I am thrilled to tell you how blessed we are to have been chosen to bring this miracle into the world. A true personification of God's love," she said.

Samkelo went on to reveal that she's expecting a little girl and that she cannot wait to meet her bundle of joy.

"They say children choose their parents from heaven, thank you for choosing me. We prayed for you with all our faith. I am already obsessed with you little Samúrai," she added.

The actress thanked those close to her for the love, positivity and for respecting her privacy during this time.

Even though Samkelo has been romantically linked to a few hunks from the industry in the past, she has not revealed who the father of her child is.