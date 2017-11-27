TshisaLIVE

Samkelo Ndlovu reveals she's pregnant!

27 November 2017 - 08:44 By Karishma Thakurdin
Samkelo Ndlovu is a glowing mama-to-be.
Samkelo Ndlovu is a glowing mama-to-be.
Image: Via Instagram

In what can be dubbed as a pleasant Monday morning surprise, actress Samkelo Ndlovu has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. 

Taking to social media, Samkelo shared a nude picture of her bulging baby bump covered in tribal paint. 

"In my culture, it is inappropriate to give news of a pregnancy too early, also for one to ask 'how far along are you?' With that said, now that it is appropriate to say, I am thrilled to tell you how blessed we are to have been chosen to bring this miracle into the world. A true personification of God's love," she said. 

Samkelo went on to reveal that she's expecting a little girl and that she cannot wait to meet her bundle of joy. 

"They say children choose their parents from heaven, thank you for choosing me. We prayed for you with all our faith. I am already obsessed with you little Samúrai," she added. 

The actress thanked those close to her for the love, positivity and for respecting her privacy during this time. 

Even though Samkelo has been romantically linked to a few hunks from the industry in the past, she has not revealed who the father of her child is.

Image: Kevin Mark Pass

‘It hurts, it’s a diss' -Riky Rick hits back at 'SA rap sounding American'

Riky Rick has responded to claims that South African rappers are trying to sound like Americans in order to be popular, telling a UK publication that ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Demi-Leigh's first message to SA as Miss Universe: I hope to make you proud

Newly crowned Miss Universe, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters only had words of thanks for South Africans back home shortly after she won the crown in a ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Miss SA Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowned Miss Universe

Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday night in a star-studded ceremony in Las Vegas, making her only the second ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

'I feel like leaving all the time' - Thabo Rametsi on acting

Despite having given a stellar performance in Kalushi and other productions, actor Thabo Rametsi said parts of his job as an actor have exposed him ...
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. I will never forget when I was the laughing stock, says Cassper on hate TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside Cassper's 'disaster date' TshisaLIVE
  3. I will never work with Cassper again, Emtee says as 'feud' escalates TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: Ntate Ranaka's wisdom is too much for Twitter to handle TshisaLIVE
  5. Zoleka Mandela: I have never felt like I belonged in my family TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X