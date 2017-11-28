Bokang and Siphiwe Tshabalala launch African-inspired kids clothes

Tired of always looking for African-inspired clothing for their child, former Miss SA Bokang Montjane and Kaizer Chiefs footballer Siphiwe Tshabalala decided to create their own range.

The couple, who have a two-year-old son, recently launched the range, which includes shirts, pants and backpacks with images of African princesses and superheroes on them.

They told TshisaLIVE that the idea for the range was born from the desire to help African children find their worth.

"When we realised that we were going to be parents, we looked at what our child would be wearing and realised that there was nothing on the market that catered for an African child. So I believed that it was an indirect message that we needed to do something. African children are taught what beauty looks like but when they stare at themselves in the mirror they realise they don't see that and perhaps that shows them that they can't be princesses or superheroes," Bokang said.

Bokang said the range was more than just about entering the clothing space but about spreading hope.

"It is not just about the clothing. It is not just about having a black doll. It is about sending a message of hope and self-esteem. It is about telling the African child that they are good enough," she said.

The range took two years to design and caters for children between the ages of two and ten. It is currently only available through direct orders and at pop-up stores to be held next month.

"We are going to have a second launch this coming weekend at the MamaMagic Expo at the (Ticketpro) Dome in Northgate and then have a pop-up store at Clearwater Mall in the weeks following," she said.

Take a look at some of the pieces from the range.