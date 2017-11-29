Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to get married in May

Just after news of their engagement was made official, it has been confirmed that Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle will get married in May 2018.

In a statement released on Tuesday it was confirmed that the Royal Family would be footing the bill for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception.

The Suits actress will also be baptised into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding.

"This wedding, like all weddings, will be a moment of fun and joy that will reflect the characters of the bride and groom," said spokesperson for the couple Jason Knauf.

The wedding will take place at Windsor Castle and it's believed that both Harry and Meghan are "leading the process for all aspects of the wedding."