WATCH: American singer Tyrese hangs out with Ma Winnie

US singer and actor, Tyrese Gibson and his wife, Samantha Gibson have described their visit with Ma Winnie as "recharging".

The couple jetted into the country earlier this week and could not miss out on the chance to take in Ma Winnie's wisdom.

"To kiss the lips of a revolutionary, Mother Winnie Mandela Africa, we love you and appreciate more than you could ever imagine for the love and warm embrace you made me and my wife feel most welcome thank you mother see you soon," he said.

This is not the first time the actor met Ma Winnie, but like most people who have had the honour of meeting her, couldn't get enough of the wealth life advice she has to offer.

Tyrese said it was an emotional moment for him when Ma Winnie had a heartfelt chat with his wife, Samantha.