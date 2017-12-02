TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Black Coffee, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz get down in Miami

02 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Black Coffee, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats are besties.
Black Coffee, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats are besties.
DJ Black Coffee, Alicia Keys and her hubby, Swizz Beatz partied the night away recently together in Miami. 

Our guy recently performed at the LIV nightclub in Miami, and Alicia and Swizz were there to support him. 

Here's what went down: 

