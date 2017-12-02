SNAPS: Black Coffee, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz get down in Miami
02 December 2017 - 12:00
DJ Black Coffee, Alicia Keys and her hubby, Swizz Beatz partied the night away recently together in Miami.
Our guy recently performed at the LIV nightclub in Miami, and Alicia and Swizz were there to support him.
Here's what went down:
Last night @LIVmiami was Vibes With @THEREALSWIZZZ and @aliciakeys 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/99aD5ZdURS— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) November 26, 2017
