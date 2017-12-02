TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Here's what would happen if Cassper was president

02 December 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper would eliminate all forms of hate if he were president.
Image: Via Instagram

Rapper Cassper Nyovest has revealed that if were to be made president one day he would make hate illegal and that Innocent would definitely be his right hand man. 

In a fun and quirky interview ahead of #FillUpFNBStadium tonight, YouTuber Dennis Ngango spoke to the rapper about attempting to make history tonight, and how he would shake things up as the man in charge. 

"As president the first thing I would do is make hate illegal, if I see you bullying someone on Twitter, you need to be arrested". 

The rapper said that he would make Innocent his deputy president and that he also has a first lady in mind. 

Cassper said he could not wait to get on stage tonight. 

"I'm excited to perform for my people and have fun, and I can't wait for people to see the show." 

Watch the full interview here: 

