WONDERboom continue to rock the stage 21 years later
You'll remember them for their hits Shadows and Best Side and now, 21 years later, WONDERboom are still raking in the awards.
They performed at the 2017 Silk Road Indie Festival in Chengdu, China, and walked away with first place at the festival.
We did it! We won 1st place at the #silkroadindiemusicfestival representing #southafrica What a surreal experience! The other 14 countries represented were excellent. Congrats to #georgia and #lithuania for winning 2nd and 3rd place respectively! Very humbled by the beautiful people of #china #rock #wonderboom #southafricanmusic #rockandroll #travel #livemusic #musicfestival #musiccompetition #theantiqueteethkaspirovskio #bani
The festival opens a window to the world of pop by allowing musicians to perform live.
"It’s no small feat to be hailed as one of South Africa’s longest-lived and most legendary rock bands, and still going strong, and Gallo Record Company is proud to celebrate this success with the band, who also recently released their brand new album Rising Sun on CD and Digital platforms," said Gallo in a statement.
You can get their latest album, Rising Sun, here.
