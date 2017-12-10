TshisaLIVE

WONDERboom continue to rock the stage 21 years later

10 December 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
WONDERboom walked away victorious at the festival.
WONDERboom walked away victorious at the festival.
Image: Supplied

You'll remember them for their hits Shadows and Best Side and now, 21 years later, WONDERboom are still raking in the awards.

They performed at the 2017 Silk Road Indie Festival in Chengdu, China, and walked away with first place at the festival.

The festival opens a window to the world of pop by allowing musicians to perform live.

"It’s no small feat to be hailed as one of South Africa’s longest-lived and most legendary rock bands, and still going strong, and Gallo Record Company is proud to celebrate this success with the band, who also recently released their brand new album Rising Sun on CD and Digital platforms," said Gallo in a statement.

You can get their latest album, Rising Sun, here.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cassper Nyovest's R50k 'donation' gets mixed reactions on Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Robert Marawa says Bonang became an example to 'threaten' DJs at Metro TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi slams claims he is just flamboyant for the fame TshisaLIVE
  4. Newly-wed Xoli Zondi shares her love story: From seperation to marriage TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Racists must be fired' - People’s Bae on alleged Black Motion racist incident TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods
X