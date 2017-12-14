IN MEMES: Papa Penny stops a helicopter ride to pee
It's no secret that Papa Penny often serves life goals, but last night's episode proved that his steez was on a different level after he revealed that he runs errands with a helicopter.
As if that wasn't enough, Papa Penny revealed that he stopped the helicopter because he needed to pee.
Twitter lost their minds over his admission!
As usual the memes came flooding in:
Papa Penny runs errands with a helicopter. On these vibes 👇🏽 LEVELS! #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/aU0yRgOoXH— Karabo Mokgoko 🦄 (@Karabo_Mokgoko) December 13, 2017
So Papa Penny tells the helicopter pilot to stop in the middle of nowhere just to pee. This man is too much 🤣#PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/Vnkmeju7GM— MASILO MASIPA (@masilospeaks) December 13, 2017
I told the Pilot that I want to Ayhee and he stopped the helicopter 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/H5Nzw42S6y— Sihle Miya (@msihlez123) December 13, 2017
so #PapaPennyAhee stops a helicopter just to pee! laaark.... pic.twitter.com/4J2tB9B9UL— Ntsiki💕 (@ntsiki0702) December 13, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee he told the helicopter to stop because he had to go pee 👌 pic.twitter.com/ylTCPxvsoB— Sandra💅💜 (@MadiBestest) December 13, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee. What a legend , stop helicopter just to pee😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B19FFZeC4m— Tshivhase Royal👑 (@Mbonie_Ned) December 13, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee yiNkosi struu helicopter had to stop ayochama 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nXNojIWEEM— THANDIE ZUMA (@zuma_thandie) December 13, 2017
#PapaPennyAhee is a King guys! LOL a helicopter landed so he could go relieve himself. pic.twitter.com/P0z5EvyzmV— pr-ˤ3 ꜥnḫ wḏꜢ snb Ỉmn-ḥtp (@MajestyKagiso) December 6, 2017
😅😅😅 bathong Mandela as iconic as he is he has never stopped a helicopter to pee 😂😂 mxaaa Papa Penny is boss #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/9zQzF5I7Ny— Neo 👑. (@NeoUrsula_) December 6, 2017
Papa Penny Flexing game too hard— Mnelic (@mnelisi_dlamini) December 13, 2017
Last week was a red Porsche this week a helicopter. #PapaPennyAhee pic.twitter.com/X9UyGwxclo
