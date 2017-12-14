Cassper dominates at the 2017 SA Hip-Hop Awards

He was also honoured with a Milestone Award for his Fill Up Orlando Stadium show held late last year. The second in his series of stadium tours, Cassper managed to pull a near-capacity crowd for the show, making it one of the biggest hip-hop stadium shows in South African history.

Despite being the most nominated artist at this year's awards, with 17 in total, rival AKA walked away with only the Best Collaboration award for his single 10 Fingers with Anatii.

Kwesta also only got one award, for Best Digital Sales.

Nasty C boycotted the awards, as he believed the organisation did not "properly acknowledge" his success.

"We meet with all our artists before we submit their music. We spoke with Nasty C to ask him which of the categories he would feel comfortable submitting in and he told us that he would not like to participate in the awards at all.

"He felt that he had a massive year last year but he was not recognised for his achievements by the awards and he does not want that again. It was a peak year for him and for him to not be recognised concerned him," Mabala Noise spokesperson Sikhulile Nzuza told TshisaLIVE.

Nasty's boycott followed in the footsteps of K.O, who caused a stir by taking a stand against the awards three years ago.

Here's a list of the night's big winners:

Song of the Year - Kwesta ft Thabsie - Ngiyazfela Ngawe

Album of the Year - Cassper Nyovest - Thuto

Lyricist of the Year - YoungstaCPT

Mixtape of the Year - Sliqe Injayam Vol 1

Best Freshman/ Newcomer - Shane Eagle

Hustler of the Year - Cassper Nyovest

Most Valuable (MVP) - Cassper Nyovest

Best Female - Rouge - New Era Session

Best Male - Cassper Nyovest Thuto

Producer of the year - Gemini Major

DJ of the Year - Dj Speedsta

King of Freestate - Ba2cada

King of Limpopo - Hip Hop Live SA

King of North West - DJ Big Boy SA

King of Northern Cape - DJ Speedy Vee

King of Eastern Cape - Yahkeem

King of Mpumalanga - Fortune Ntekati

King of Gauteng - Kool Oul

King of KZN - Junior Lavie

King of Western Cape - DJ Ready D

Milestone Award - Cassper Nyovest

Best Remix - Frank Casino ft Riky Rick - Whole Thing

Best Collabo - Aka & Anatii -10 Fingers

Best Radio Show - Motsweding FM - Motswako wa Hip Hop

Best Dance Crew - Creed Crew

Best Digital Sales - Kwesta

Honorary Award - Dj Bionic & Dj Blaze