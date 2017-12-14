Tessa Twala's resilient spirit kept her dream alive

While Tessa Twala wasn't always sure she would end up as an actress, she knew she was destined for great things and, despite being homeless for a brief period, she credits her resilient spirit for keeping her going.

The actress told TshisaLIVE even though she and her family had been in SA for a short while, she knew her dreams would come to life in Johannesburg.

"I moved to Joburg at when I was 22 by myself. There was some family this side (Joburg) but I am the kind of person that didn't plan on moving in with them. I knew that I was a hard worker and I was going to make it work."

Tessa said she got her first job a 15 as a waitress and has done everything from bartending, being a promo girl and modelling to stay independent.

Despite her strong work ethic it wasn't enough and she realised if she didn't move home she may be homeless.

"I was staying with a friend and her man, then I met another girl who I had been chatting with and she said, 'That's awkward. Move in with me.' And there I was. But that didn't last long. I met another amazing girl and she asked me to stay with her and helped me get a job at the bank. Four months later I was working at the bank and was in my own place."

Soon after she left the bank, she got another corporate job but said that the environment was racist and sexist and almost "broke" her.

It was during her unemployment that her friend Mbali Nkosi introduced her to an acting agent. And the rest, as they say, is history.

"My first auditions was my first role. It was the most amazing thing. But it wasn't an easy audition. I had to to it about five times, but I am so grateful that someone saw something in me. Portia Gumede saw an eager girl who talked way too much and gave her a chance."

Tessa said the role on Zabalaza was all the confirmation she needed to know that she had made the right decision by coming to Johannesburg.

After Zabalaza, she managed to get a role on Ring Of Lies. She has since featured in iNumber Number, It's Complicated and My Perfect Family.