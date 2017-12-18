Four international collabs that dominated our playlists
While South African artists have always taken pride in being able to produce music of an international standard without having to go looking for international collabs, 2017 has seen a number of musicians use their talent and connections to make music with international stars.
From Black Coffee to Kwesta, some of the biggest names in SA music stepped out of their comfort zone to work on international projects.
Here are just three collabs that had us dancing the night away and once again proved that SA music is great with a bit of international flavour.
Kwesta x Wale
Set to be the anthem of the summer, Kwesta followed up his smash hit Ngud' with another infectious tune, this time featuring US rapper Wale called Spirit.
The star told TshisaLIVE that he sent Wale a beat to work with and was impressed with the rapper's verse, so decided to put it on the track.
It was just a small taste of what Kwesta has up his sleeve next, which includes a collab with Rick Ross to be released sometime soon.
Cassper x Black Thought
Cassper Nyovest is no stranger to international collabs, having worked with Talib Kweli and The Game over the last few years.
The rapper collaborated with US rapper, Black Thought on Ng'yekeleni which formed part of his 2017 album Thuto.
Cassper also jumped into studio with French Montana at the Durban July to record a "wavy song" together.
"We left the Durban July early to go into studio. The energy was just too great and we knew that we needed to work together as soon as possible, so why wait?" Cassper told TshisaLIVE.
Nasty C x Major Lazer
Months after dropping his own collab with French Montana, Nasty C shocked fans by announcing that he had worked with US super dance group Major Lazer, DJ Maphorisa, Patoranking, Jidenna and Ice Prince.
The track, entitled Particula, opened with Nasty C dropping serious bars in a minute long verse and was soon a hit worldwide.
The video for the track gained over 8-million views in a little over a month.
Black Coffee x Drake
Black Coffee's potential collab list reads like a who's-who of world music, with names such as Rihanna and Jay-Z once apparently included on it. The DJ proved his global credentials earlier this year when his hit single Superman was redone for a track Get It Together on Drake's More Life EP.
It was a high honour for a musician who had been flying the SA flag high for years, and came just months after Black Coffee released a remix of Alicia Key's single In Common. He has also apparently been working on tracks with Usher.
