TshisaLIVE

Kwesta won't snub local rappers on his upcoming album

10 October 2017 - 13:26 By TshisaLIVE
Kwesta has big plans for his upcoming album.
Kwesta has big plans for his upcoming album.
Image: Via Kwesta Instagram/Banzworldwide

Kwesta has recently made headlines for his impressive international collaborations with artists like Tory Lanez, Rick Ross and Wale, but the Katlehong-born rapper wants to make it clear that he will never "snub" local talent.

Talking to Zkhiphani the rapper said the success he achieved this year, which included scooping awards and working with big names, doesn't mean he would skip working with local rappers on his upcoming album.

"So I am back in studio working on another album. I don't know if you've seen but there has also been international collaborations that I have been doing. That doesn't mean however that I won't be doing collaborations with South Africans artists, I just wanna make this album a little bigger than just South Africa. So I'm pulling up all the stops," he explained.

Kwesta's upcoming album features US rap star Tory Lanez, Wale and Boss hitmaker Rick Ross. This will be the third installment of the rapper's Dakar series.

The rapper has had a great year with his album Dakar 2: winning awards at both the SAMAs and Metros earlier this year, and has received great radio love. 

Kwesta has previously told TshisaLIVE that the success of his album put pressure on him to make a bigger and better album. 

"There's a lot of pressure. I have already started on the new album and I am happy with it so far but I would never be content to release something that is not better than Dakar II," he said.

Kwesta plans to release the album in 2018 and promises a lot of surprises for fans.

Actress Pabee Moganedi on being asked for 'favours' in exchange for jobs

She started working in the entertainment industry at 14-years-old, but despite her age, the biggest challenge Zone 14 actress Pabee Moganedi faced ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Thembi Seete shares the secret behind her 'clean image' over the years

After 20 years in the industry, Thembi Seete has managed to re-invent herself and stay clear of hogging headlines for the wrong reasons - something ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

'You uncultured swine' - Maps Maponyane sends a hater packing

Maps Maponyane is one of the nicest guys in Mzansi, when a follower accused him of being disrespectful to his mother, he sent the hater running for ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

US group Migos clear the air on SA culture tour 'scam'

Award-winning US rap group Migos have moved swiftly to set the record straight on suggestions that they were not booked to perform in South Africa, ...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

IN MEMES: Pamela Nomvete's TV return gives fans goosebumps

After several years away from the spotlight, veteran actress Pamela Nomvete returned to TV screens on Thursday to applause from local fans. The ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Sbahle shut down the internet in one picture TshisaLIVE
  2. Meet the real Zodwa Wabantu: Mother, pantyless & taking cash for sex TshisaLIVE
  3. Unathi Msengana confirms split TshisaLIVE
  4. Vintage Khanyi snap causes drama but Mbau ain't having none of it TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: OPW couple's 'language barrier' leaves Twitter worried TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Chaos as heavy storm strikes KwaZulu-Natal
'I want my money. I want my salary,' demands despondent Shiva Uranium mineworker
X