Kwesta won't snub local rappers on his upcoming album

Kwesta has recently made headlines for his impressive international collaborations with artists like Tory Lanez, Rick Ross and Wale, but the Katlehong-born rapper wants to make it clear that he will never "snub" local talent.

Talking to Zkhiphani the rapper said the success he achieved this year, which included scooping awards and working with big names, doesn't mean he would skip working with local rappers on his upcoming album.

"So I am back in studio working on another album. I don't know if you've seen but there has also been international collaborations that I have been doing. That doesn't mean however that I won't be doing collaborations with South Africans artists, I just wanna make this album a little bigger than just South Africa. So I'm pulling up all the stops," he explained.

Kwesta's upcoming album features US rap star Tory Lanez, Wale and Boss hitmaker Rick Ross. This will be the third installment of the rapper's Dakar series.

The rapper has had a great year with his album Dakar 2: winning awards at both the SAMAs and Metros earlier this year, and has received great radio love.

Kwesta has previously told TshisaLIVE that the success of his album put pressure on him to make a bigger and better album.

"There's a lot of pressure. I have already started on the new album and I am happy with it so far but I would never be content to release something that is not better than Dakar II," he said.

Kwesta plans to release the album in 2018 and promises a lot of surprises for fans.