TshisaLIVE

Kelly K on Robbie Malinga's death: God knows how heartbroken I am

27 December 2017 - 08:03 By Kyle Zeeman
Kelly Khumalo and Robbie Malinga collaborated on 'Baby Please'.
Kelly Khumalo and Robbie Malinga collaborated on 'Baby Please'.

Musician Kelly Khumalo has paid a heartfelt tribute to late music veteran Robbie Malinga, revealing that his death had left her feeling like she was 'literally drowning".

The Asine hitmaker joined thousands of South Africans in paying tribute to Robbie on social media this week. Posting a picture of her performing with Robbie, Kelly wrote an emotional message asking how she would be able to move on with life after his death.

 "I’m literally drowning. My uncle, my friend, inja yami! How am I going to do this without you? 

She added that news of his death made her wish it was a bad prank.

"A big part of me wishes that this was just a prank, God knows how heartbroken I am," she wrote.

Robbie and Kelly collaborated on several projects, including on the hit singles Baby Please and Sobabili.

Robbie died at his home on Christmas day. He had been spent much of 2017 in and out of hospital and was diagnosed with aneamia earlier this year.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE only hours after Robbie's death, Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj said that the star's death was unexpected.

"He has been sick and we've had to counter so many false death messages about him, but this time it is true. Nobody can believe it. He was well. He was better."

Malinga’s death a huge loss for SA‚ says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma had described the death of veteran musician Robbie Malinga as a “huge loss” for South Africa and the music industry as a whole.
Politics
16 hours ago

#RIPRobbieMalinga 'His death is catastrophic'

As most South African's celebrate the festive season with their family and friends, Robbie Malinga's nearest are mourning the loss of their father ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Robbie's death was a shock to everyone' - Family friend

Despite his health suffering greatly after being diagnosed with anaemia over a year ago, Robbie Malinga's family and friends have been left shocked ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Robbie Malinga died at home - music label

Despite being in and out of hospital this year, those close to Robbie Malinga said his death on Christmas day was still a shock.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died

TshisaLIVE can confirm veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died. Details around his death are unclear at this stage, but his label manager Kenny ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Robbie Malinga died at home - music label TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAP! Thando's photoshopped booty split the internet! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
X