TshisaLIVE

Cassper has his own 'fake' #Gucci tale

27 December 2017 - 08:02 By Kyle Zeeman
Cassper Nyovest bought fake Gucci.
Cassper Nyovest bought fake Gucci.
Image: Via Instagram

As Twitter users watched a "Gucci war" unfold on the social media site this week, rapper Cassper Nyovest had his own story about the brand to tell, explaining how he had once shot a music video in 'fake' Gucci because he had fallen for someone telling him their aunt could get it cheap overseas.

The war erupted after a follower questioned one users picture, suggesting that they might be duping everyone with a fake belt.

Gucci soon trended as people flocked to the site to offer their opinions on people wearing fake merchandise from the fashion label. 

Amidst all the drama, one Cassper Nyovest fan brought up a 2010 music video to ask if he was wearing a genuine Gucci belt in the video.

In response, Cassper poked fun at himself and admitted that all the branded clothing in the video, except for his shoes, were fake.

"Nope. fake! Everything I was wearing in the picture/video was fake. Except the All Stars," he wrote.

He said at the time he thought they were all real because he had been told by a friend that their aunt could get Gucci for cheap overseas.

"I thought they were real because I bought that whole story kuthi 'My aunt is an air hostess and gets them for cheaper overseas'. Haha.. the come up," he added.

From meat dresses to being a bee, Skolopad's style left y'all shocked

First she appeared on the Metro FM red carpet wearing a yellow dress that catapulted her to internet stardom.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Robbie's death was a shock to everyone' - Family friend

Despite his health suffering greatly after being diagnosed with anaemia over a year ago, Robbie Malinga's family and friends have been left shocked ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died

TshisaLIVE can confirm veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died. Details around his death are unclear at this stage, but his label manager Kenny ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

We are too content fighting each other, says Zakes Bantwini

In a year where music award shows have been plagued with claims of corruption and artists have waged war on music compliers, music veteran Zakes ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Five spicy celeb clapbacks that shook this year

Celebrities are among some of the most trolled people on social media, and while many of them just ignore their critics, some are clearly not to be ...
TshisaLIVE
18 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Robbie Malinga died at home - music label TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAP! Thando's photoshopped booty split the internet! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
X