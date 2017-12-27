Cassper has his own 'fake' #Gucci tale
As Twitter users watched a "Gucci war" unfold on the social media site this week, rapper Cassper Nyovest had his own story about the brand to tell, explaining how he had once shot a music video in 'fake' Gucci because he had fallen for someone telling him their aunt could get it cheap overseas.
The war erupted after a follower questioned one users picture, suggesting that they might be duping everyone with a fake belt.
The Gucci Gwar [Thread] pic.twitter.com/ON7pb0jPLG— Mbaliyezwe Ndlela (@mbali_ndlela) December 25, 2017
Gucci soon trended as people flocked to the site to offer their opinions on people wearing fake merchandise from the fashion label.
Amidst all the drama, one Cassper Nyovest fan brought up a 2010 music video to ask if he was wearing a genuine Gucci belt in the video.
@CassperNyovest @BridgeBossTLee When was this and how much did it cost y'all to shoot this video pic.twitter.com/fW1o3IyqJu— Iggie Neo (@neo_iggie) December 26, 2017
Is that a Gucci belt?— #ComeUpGlow by King Qhusa 👑🌎🆕🎹 (@KINGQHUSA) December 26, 2017
Genuine curiously asking.
In response, Cassper poked fun at himself and admitted that all the branded clothing in the video, except for his shoes, were fake.
"Nope. fake! Everything I was wearing in the picture/video was fake. Except the All Stars," he wrote.
He said at the time he thought they were all real because he had been told by a friend that their aunt could get Gucci for cheap overseas.
"I thought they were real because I bought that whole story kuthi 'My aunt is an air hostess and gets them for cheaper overseas'. Haha.. the come up," he added.
